Bally’s Improving Access to Child Care for Workers

Posted on: June 3, 2022, 08:04h.

Last updated on: June 3, 2022, 09:09h.

Bally’s is expanding access to child care for its employees, announcing a partnership with WeeCare that’s accessible to the gaming company’s 7,500 workers in 14 states.

Bally’s on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. The operator is increasing access to child care for its employees. (Image: Wayne Parry/AP)

WeeCare is the largest child care network in the United States, providing parents with an extensive lineup of in-home daycare providers, babysitters, and nannies. Bally’s says access to WeeCare is free for its staffers. But it’s not clear if the gaming company is picking up the tab for those services. Still, it could be a notable perk for the casino operator’s staff because the unusual hours in the gaming industry.

The program is designed to connect working parents and guardians with quality, reliable, and affordable child care options — all while accommodating the non-traditional work hours of many casino and resort employees,” according to a statement.

Bally’s currently runs 14 casinos in 10 states and a horse racetrack in Colorado, as well as iGaming, daily fantasy sports (DFS), and sports wagering entities.

Bally’s Sees Importance of Child Care

More companies across a variety of industries are realizing that child care is a top priority for working families, and that it can be leveraged as a benefit to attract and retain talent.

Some even go so far as to provide onsite nurseries and pre-school. While the gaming industry may not be conducive to onsite child care, Bally’s partnership with WeeCare does help remove a time-consuming task from employees’ days.

Additionally, Bally’s bringing this benefit to staffers is all the more relevant today because the coronavirus pandemic altered the child care landscape.

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, families are experiencing additional challenges in finding, maintaining, and affording child care that meets their needs,” according to the US Chamber of Commerce. “The challenges they face are persistent and complex, but solvable, given a willingness to work towards cross-sector solutions that involve families, business leaders, child care providers, and policymakers. Even prior to COVID-19, parents dedicated significant energy and resources balancing their roles at home, in the community, and in the workplace.”

Bally’s Continues Theme of New Benefits in Gaming Industry

At a time when the labor market is tight and companies are fighting for staff, casino operators are coming with new perks to lure and keep employees. Bally’s child care program with WeeCare is an example of that theme.

Caesars Entertainment is another example of a gaming company extending benefits beyond the standard fare of health insurance, retirement plan contributions, and paid time off. Earlier this week, that company said it is increasing the annual student loan repayment and tuition assistance benefits for its employees to $5,250.

That program also includes access to Caesars-sponsored scholarships and a 529 college savings plan, which also includes tax benefits.