Bally’s Gets on the Strip with Tropicana Las Vegas Deal

Posted on: April 13, 2021, 06:48h.

Last updated on: April 13, 2021, 06:55h.

Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday morning it agreed to buy the Tropicana Las Vegas from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. in a transaction valued at more than $300 million.

Bally’s Corp. announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to purchase the Tropicana Las Vegas from GLPI in and sale-and-leaseback transaction. The Rhode Island-based company will also lease properties in Colorado and Illinois as part of the arrangement. (Image: FOX 5 Las Vegas)

The sale-and-leaseback arrangement for the iconic casino now gives the Rhode Island-based gaming company a presence on the Las Vegas Strip. A move Bally’s President and CEO George Papanier said was vital.

The Strip is visited by over 40 million players and guests per year, which we believe will significantly enhance Bally’s customer base and player database, as well as unlock marketing opportunities to leverage the iconic Bally’s brand,” Papanier said in a statement.

Under terms of the deal, Bally’s bought the property’s “non-land assets” for $150 million. Bally’s also agreed to lease the land under the Tropicana from GLPI for $10.5 million a year for the next 50 years. That price is subject to increase over the period of the lease.

The two companies will also enter into similar arrangements with Bally’s properties in Black Hawk Colo, and Rock Island, Ill. Those annual lease payments will start at $12 million and go up over time.

The total estimated value of the deal is $308 million. Company officials expect it to close early next year.

THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED