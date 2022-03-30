Bally’s Gamesys Notches Content Deal with Gaming Arts of Las Vegas

Posted on: March 29, 2022, 06:34h.

Bally’s announced today its Gamesys unit struck a five-year deal with Gaming Arts to bolster its portfolio of real money online casino games.

A Gaming Arts booth at a gaming convention. The company inked a content deal with Bally’s Gamesys. (Image: LinkedIn)

Financial terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed, but the agreement is described as “exclusive.” Las Vegas-based Gaming Arts is a provider of gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines and bingo and keno technologies.

Under the Agreement terms, Gamesys and Gaming Arts will work together to identify, convert and deliver titles from Gaming Arts proven and growing library of successful casino slot games to all online real money gaming markets, in which Gamesys operates around the world,” according to a statement issued by Bally’s and Gaming Arts.

Gaming Arts games will be displayed on the Gamesys platform and the former will also develop new titles for the latter.

Potentially Meaningful Agreement for Gamesys

Last year, Bally’s paid $2.7 billion for Gamesys — its largest acquisition to date — as an avenue for furthering its move into the fast-growing world of internet casinos.

Under the Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, Megaways, Rainbow Riches Casino, and Monopoly Casino brands, Gamesys offers internet casino and online bingo games. Bally’s international digital operations posted adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $69.9 million in the final three months of 2021, indicating the Gamesys acquisition is paying off.

Privately held Gaming Arts is licensed in 150 jurisdictions, including 35 states, Latin America and South Africa, among others. The company notes its deal with Rhode Island-based Bally’s is one of its first moves into iGaming.

“The fact that they are partnering with us in this exclusive way, and have committed to feature our games within their global portfolio, represents a very exciting opportunity to introduce Gaming Arts content to an entirely new segment,” said CEO Mike Dreitzer in the statement.

Online Casino Content Arms Race Building

In the iGaming space, content is king and operators realize as much. Bally’s deal with Game Arts is the industry’s second in as many days.

On Monday, regional casino operator Boyd Gaming said its Boyd Interactive unit is paying $170 million in cash to acquire Pala Interactive from the Pala Band of Mission Indians — a transaction aimed at shoring up the buyers internet casino and technology offerings.

For its part, Gaming Arts has a deep library of online games and offerings relevant for land-based casinos, including slots and related fare.

“The company has also been active in creating new slot products for the Historic Horse Racing machine space, new interactive entries as well as a suite of UVC light disinfection products specifically designed to make casinos and casino products safer for players and staff everywhere,” it says on its website.