Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery to Benefit Flood Victims

Posted on: January 4, 2023, 01:49h.

Last updated on: January 4, 2023, 02:30h.

Australia has been dealing with some horrible weather and what some officials are calling “once-in-a-century flooding” in some parts of the country. In order to help those who have been hit hardest, the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) is ready to provide relief through its annual lottery.

Novak Djokovic swings at a tennis ball during the Adelaide International tournament. He’s expected to participate in the Australian Open, and the Australian Tennis Foundation is holding a lottery that will award two tickets to a tournament event. (Image: Reuters)

Lotteries, in addition to being a way for some to become instant millionaires, provide ways to support local communities. The ATF, the official charity of Tennis Australia, will use a draw this year to help thousands of displaced Australians who are still at the mercy of the bizarre weather.

The lottery has odds that are extremely favorable, making it a good option for anyone. There are a number of prizes lined up, including trips to the Australian Open.

Aces for a Cause

There are 5,000 lottery tickets available, according to the organization. This means the odds of winning are just 1 in 5,000. The tickets cost AUD20 (US$13.68) apiece, or three for AUD50 (US$24.21).

The draw will take place on January 23. The winner will be able to select either two tickets to the Australian Open women’s singles final on January 28 or the men’s singles final the following day. The prize package also includes a few extras to sweeten the deal.

Airfare to Melbourne from the winner’s closest state capital and two nights at the Westin Hotel in Melbourne are part of the package. In addition, the winner will receive a personalized tour of the Australian Open facilities, as well as a chance to attend an exclusive photoshoot with the eventual champion the day after the selected event.

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) is giving you the chance to win the ultimate Australian Open 2023 finals experience, and in turn help communities impacted by the devastating floods in 2022. pic.twitter.com/GsoJf0xjFO — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 3, 2023

The full Australian Open schedule runs from January 16 through January 29. The draw of matchups will be held on January 12, and top players like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal are on the list.

While it’s still early, Djokovic is getting top odds on DraftKings to win, at +115. He’s currently participating in the Adelaide International, where he continues to excel.

Organizers had hoped Roger Federer would attend as a guest. However, the retired six-time Australian Open champ declined the invitation.

For the women’s singles, Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur, and Jessica Pegula are currently on the list. Number-one-ranked Swiatek, winner of two French Opens and one US Open, is favored at +160.

The ATF’s purpose is to collect charitable funds to support community causes. It also routinely uses tennis as a mechanism for improved lifestyles for marginalized and disadvantaged youth in Australia.

Australia Braces for Impact

Since Saturday, after a tropical storm moved through the region, parts of Australia have seen as much as 23 inches of rain. Meteorologists predict that more is coming and the damage is already being felt.

In Western Australia, for example, some towns have been completely cut off. The Fitzroy River, which runs through the town of Fitzroy Crossing, is inundating the town and could swell to as high as 15 meters (over 49 feet).

South Australia has had its troubles as well. Heavy rains have fallen across the country, with water making its way to the state via the Murray River while leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

There will likely be more devastation before there’s any improvement. Meteorologists predict a heavier storm season for Australia than normal, which could bring more flooding and damage to the country.