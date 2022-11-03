A’s Welcome to their Triple-A Team’s Vegas Park as Relocation Odds Increase – Report

The Oakland A’s would have a home in Las Vegas if and when they decide to relocate – even before they build one. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the MLB team is welcome to temporarily share the Las Vegas Ballpark with their own Triple-A team, the Las Vegas Aviators.

The 10,000-seat, $150 million Las Vegas Ballpark opened in 2019 in the tony Las Vegas suburb of Summerlin. It boasts 22 suites, 400 club-level seats, and hundreds of party deck seats. (Image: Wikipedia.org)

This would be one of the benefits previously alluded to by A’s president Dave Kaval of sharing a hometown with their minor-league team – an arrangement that would mirror the NHL Golden Knights’ with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights.

A’s Vegas Odds Increase Again

The odds of a Vegas relocation for the A’s increased yet again last Saturday, when MLB commissioner Bob Manfred told Sirius XM radio host Chris Russo that he’s no longer optimistic about the A’s continuing in Oakland.

“I think the mayor in Oakland has made a huge effort to try to get it done in Oakland,” he said, referring to the proposed $12 billion Howard Terminal baseball stadium project. “It just doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.”

Athletics officials have already stated that they will not renew their lease at the 55-year-old RingCentral Coliseum when it ends in 2024.

“The Oakland Coliseum site is not a viable option for the future vision of baseball,” MLB said in a statement last year.

The Oakland City Council already missed a key deadline to approve the Howard Terminal proposal, since Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf terms out after this year, and the council may consist of mostly new members after Election Day. Nevertheless, Schaaf gave a statement to the R-J saying that she remains “absolutely confident our deal in Oakland will get done next year, even with new leadership in place.”

A Tale of Two Stadium Sites

Quoting a source close to Phil Ruffin, the R-J reported in September that the casino magnate met with Kaval and A’s owner John Fisher at least twice that month about building a $1 billion, 35,000-seat, domed stadium on the 38 acres Ruffin owns that currently functions as the Las Vegas Festival Grounds at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

The R-J also reported that the current Tropicana site is actively being considered. It’s owned by a company called Bally’s – no relation to the Strip hotel currently transitioning to the Horseshoe – which purchased the 35-acre property last year for $308 million.

The R-J reported being told by a source close to the negotiations that a Las Vegas deal would be “incumbent on finding some form of public funding” for the project.