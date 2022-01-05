Aria Casino Site of Fight Involving R&B Star Jason Derulo, Las Vegas Police Respond
Posted on: January 5, 2022, 08:17h.
Last updated on: January 5, 2022, 09:10h.
Aria Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip was the site of an altercation involving R&B star Jason Derulo early Tuesday morning.
TMZ broke the news that two unidentified individuals heckled Derulo as he was leaving the MGM Resorts-operated property shortly after 2 am PST yesterday morning.
One of the men in the casino lobby shouted “Hey Usher!” towards Derulo. The person then yelled inciting expletives at the celebrity. The 32-year-old Derulo, whose real name is Jason Desrouleaux, responded by running at the two men throwing punches.
Eyewitnesses say Derulo landed at least one punch. Police were called by casino security and were on the scene within minutes to deescalate the situation.
Derulo rose to fame in 2009 with his breakout hit “Whatcha Say,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He’s since released six additional tracks that have landed on the esteemed chart’s top 10, including his top-charting 2020 song “Savage Love” with Jawsh 685.
Derulo’s four studio albums during his career have collectively sold more than half a million copies.
No Charges Filed
Responding to media inquiries regarding the incident that wouldn’t have otherwise warranted comment from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), law enforcement officials said the two men who were assaulted by Derulo did not seek charges.
The victims opted not to press charges against the celebrity, and no report was taken,” a police statement explained. “Derulo was not cited or arrested for the incident.”
Nevada law permits victims of such a scuffle as the one involving Derulo to seek criminal charges for up to a year, meaning Derulo could be charged at a later time.
It’s unclear what brought Derulo to Las Vegas. Usher, the celebrity Derulo was mistaken for, recently completed his Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.
“Usher: The Las Vegas Residency” began in July of 2021 and ran through the recent holiday season. Usher surprised guests at Bruno Mars’ Las Vegas residency last week at Park MGM. Usher is booked to return to Las Vegas for the Lovers & Friends Festival in May at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Las Vegas Crime
The Jason Derulo altercation in Las Vegas certainly isn’t rare, as Sin City at times lives up to its notorious moniker. With 24/7 alcohol, gambling, and a sense of lawlessness for many visitors, crime in Las Vegas and on the Strip is frequent.
According to NeighborhoodScout, an online neighborhood real estate data tool that aggregates crime reports, Las Vegas has a Crime Index score of 15 out of 100, with 100 being the safest.
“The crime rate in Las Vegas is considerably higher than the national average across all communities in America from the largest to the smallest, although at 28 crimes per one thousand residents, it is not among the communities with the very highest crime rate,” NeighborhoodScout details. “The chance of becoming a victim of violent crime in Las Vegas is 1 in 35.”
