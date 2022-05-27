888 Takes “Control Centre” Safe Gambling Product to Italy

Posted on: May 27, 2022, 08:58h.

Last updated on: May 27, 2022, 09:05h.

As responsible gaming continues to be at the height of all gambling discussions around the world, 888 Holdings is taking a proactive stance. The gaming operator already manages a safe gambling product, Control Centre, in several jurisdictions, and is adding Italy to the growing list.

Italy’s Roman Colosseum, lit up with the Italian flag. The country’s online gambling market continues to mature, with 888 Holdings assisting through its responsible gambling initiative. (Image: Pinterest)

Italy is one of the group’s main regulated markets. The operator’s new product will allow Italian customers to monitor their gaming activities. It presents them with real-time data on their accounts, facilitating greater awareness.

The application will also have several control tools, including a self-restraining feature called ‘pause’ and deposit limits, among other options. 888 first launched the Control Centre in the UK in late 2020. Since then, it has introduced it to other markets it serves.

Responsible Gaming Receives Top Billing

No conversation involving the gaming industry takes place without mentioning responsible gambling. Countries everywhere are in the process of making sweeping changes to their gambling laws, all of which include some type of enhanced responsible gaming policy.

888, instead of waiting for a regulatory order, proactively launched Control Centre. The goal was to address the same concerns that regulators continue to highlight. As a result of its initiative, the company has recorded a 23% increase in the use of its responsible gaming tool throughout 2021.

This has already resulted in the gambling market becoming safer, without the need for restrictive policies and procedures. 888 explained in its announcement about the Control Center expansion that customers using the product are 20% more likely to change their Personal Deposit Limit (PDL) and 102% more likely to use the “take a break” tool.

We are focused on ensuring that our customers are empowered to make safe and responsible decisions about their gambling, and we remain committed to continually investing in our teams and technology to create industry-leading, user-friendly tools that help achieve this,” said 888’s vice president of customer safety and due diligence, Andrew Anthony.

The operator’s new ESG framework will empower customers to make safe and responsible decisions about their betting and gaming choices. At the same time, it will standardize the use of safer gaming tools.

888, which is now launching a new Sports Illustrated sportsbook in Virginia, isn’t alone in focusing more on responsible gambling. LeoVegas, theScore Bet, Rush Street Interactive, and others are also on board.

888 Continues Global Advance

Soon, 888 will complete its acquisition of William Hill’s non-US assets. The operator has a strong presence across online sports betting and casino markets. It is also growing its presence in land-based sportsbooks.

As it expands, it has had to overcome some financial challenges, but is confident in its resiliency. 888 continues to add new gaming options that will help boost its position. Among these is a recent partnership with studio Kalamba Games.

A few days ago, Kalamba announced that it will provide its high-quality slot games portfolio to 888Casino. Kalamba, which Pariplay’s Fusion platform distributes, will start to deliver successful titles like Blazing Bull 2 and Crystal Cavern to 888’s customers.