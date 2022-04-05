Gambling Reform in the UK Is Heating Up With New Issues

Posted on: April 5, 2022, 05:30h.

Last updated on: April 5, 2022, 05:30h.

The UK is closer than ever to revealing its first major gambling overhaul in years. As the day approaches, the topic is receiving a lot of attention from various angles, but it isn’t all good news.

Craig Whittaker, a member of parliament in the UK. His omission of gifts from a gambling operator are going to cause problems for the industry. (Image: Halifax Courier)

Changes to gambling laws in the UK are on their way, but no one yet knows exactly what’s in store. Everyone is waiting to see what an updated white paper provides, although most expect new – and possibly contentious – restrictions.

Only weeks before the updates arrive, it appears as though more efforts are appearing that hope to reinforce the anti-gambling establishment’s motives. From parliamentarians being given passes by gambling regulators to escape investigations to new bans on gambling-related advertising, the UK is sending a message.

Pro-Gambling MP Avoids Scrutiny

Parliamentary members have spent an inordinate amount of time discussing gambling reform. Both sides of the topic have stood up and emphasized why they believe reforms are, or aren’t, necessary.

One of those who sides with the idea that too much gambling reform will backfire is MP Craig Whittaker. He opposes the creation of a “nanny state” in the UK just to protect a small percentage of individuals.

Whittaker also highlighted the fact that an overly restrictive gambling market will lead to a rise in the use of offshore sites with more lucrative benefits. This is not a foreign concept, as several European countries, including Norway and Germany, have seen indications that their strict rules lead to greater black market activity.

The parliamentarian has been the recipient of a thrashing by several pro-gambling supporters. It doesn’t help his case that gaming operator Entain gifted him with a trip to watch England play Denmark in the Euro 2021 last year.

Whittaker never revealed the £3,457 (US$4,538) gift publicly, a requirement of the Code of Conduct for MPs. This has caused ire among some politicians who are calling for an investigation.

However, the Office of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards decided not to pursue the case. That is only raising more concerns and leading to an even larger overhaul of gambling regulations and parliamentary protocols.

Gambling Ads Still Under Attack

The relationship between sports and sports betting is tenuous, at best, and continues to suffer. A breakup between the two is underway, even receiving support from within the sports world.

One of the most contentious subjects is advertising. The UK already began to crack down on gambling advertising in sports, but is going to take its initiatives a step further. Starting this October, gambling companies will no longer be able to include athletes, popular social media individuals or reality TV stars as their pitchmen.

The rules are a warped vision of the Committee for Advertising Practice (CAP). The changes mean no more Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Owen or Geordie Shore in gambling-related ads. In addition, ads will not be able to show specific sports teams’ uniform ensembles or stadiums.

Gambling operators also won’t be able to use video game content as promotional material. In essence, anything that might, in the slightest sense, be appealing to those under 18 is no longer suitable. The ban covers any possible advertising medium – TV, radio, online, newspapers, billboards and more.

All this because those under 18 see 2.2 gambling-related ads a week, according to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA). This is the lowest number in 12 years, but still isn’t good enough for authorities.

The Last Big Pre-Reform Gaming Event Arrives

The Grand National is this Saturday. In addition to being a popular day of entertainment, it’s also popular with sports bettors. Historically, it’s the biggest betting day in the country and, with live attendance returning after two years, the numbers should increase. It’s a traditional event in the UK. However, it could be the last major event before the country forever climbs into the rabbit hole.

The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) expects 13 million people to place a bet on the event, which would result in €250 million ($274.4 million) in handle. However, it wants to make sure authorities don’t spoil the fun for participants, attendees or bettors for this Saturday’s activities or any future events.

The BGC reiterated yesterday its assertion that too much regulation is counterintuitive. It won’t produce the effects some politicians and regulators think it will.

One of the biggest concerns is affordability checks. The BGC asserts that, should authorities require gamblers to submit to these checks, which will dissect their financial status, more people will refuse and turn to black market alternatives.

That make it more difficult to develop responsible gaming programs, one of the primary goals of the gambling reform. It will have other implications, as well. It will lead to a major decrease in revenue for the UK from the gaming industry. In addition, it could result in higher unemployment.

BGC data indicates that over 46,000 Brits have jobs because of the gaming industry. The UK also has over $1.3 billion in national tax revenue and $78.6 million in regional revenue.

Tightening the screws on gaming will only result in workforce shrinkage. However, politicians and regulators seem content with that to save a few people who make up less than 4% of the gaming population.