San Antonio Gambling Raids See Gaming Machines Seized, Dozens Detained

Posted on: October 20, 2022, 07:13h.

Last updated on: October 20, 2022, 01:17h.

Two dozen people were detained and some 70 gaming machines were confiscated after two early morning raids on Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.

Sheriff’s deputies huddle after a San Antonio, Texas gambling raid, pictured above. The illegal site was tied to motorcycle gangs. (Image: SBG)

Weapons were located at both sites as well. Apprehended suspects included “armed personnel” at both locations, authorities said. They were apparently there to stand guard. Some suspected illegal drugs were spotted, too, and deputies were searching later on Wednesday for more narcotics.

One raid occurred on Guadalupe Street, while the other was on Bandera Road. Both are located on the city’s west side. At least one of the gaming operations was located behind a locked gate. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team had to ram through the gate to gain entry to the site.

Both searches were approved by a judge following an initial investigation.

At this second location, deputies found a couple of thousand dollars. Deputies on Wednesday continued to search the first location for cash and coins.

We’re happy to shut both of them down for now,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said during a press conference at one of the crime sites. “We’ll see how many people end up going to jail as a result of both operations.”

The gambling machines were eight-liners. Similar machines have been found in prior gaming operation raids in San Antonio and elsewhere in Bexar County. An eight-liner resembles a slot machine.

Depending on the type, a player “wins” if a horizontal, vertical, or a diagonal row of objects line up.

Ties to Motorcycle Gangs

Salazar said the two illegal gambling sites were “working in concert with one another. Both with pretty obvious ties to outlaw motorcycle gangs.” One item seized during the raids was a “Malditos” motorcycle vest. One seized motorcycle had a mounted plaque for the “Bandidos MC.”

Just some of the money seized in two gambling raids this week in San Antonio, Texas, pictured above. Gambling machines were seized and many people were detained. (Image: Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials also noted the sites are close to elementary schools. “That’s cause for concern,” Salazar said. Students went by the locations on their way to school, he added.

The two illegal gaming sites were being run round the clock, Salazar added.

This week’s raids follow other illegal gambling raids in San Antonio.

Prior Raid

In May, more than $15K and an estimated 100 eight-liner gaming machines were commandeered by sheriff’s deputies during a raid on the city’s south side.

Four suspects were apprehended at the time, though their identities weren’t released by officials. Each had different functions in the operation. One was in charge of security, while another ran gambling operations, Salazar said. A fourth suspect, a woman, was charged with possession of Methamphetamine (meth).

At least two weapons were seized during the May raid, along with bags containing cash. One bag held about $15K. Some of the money was stored in an on-site ATM and safe.

The operation was located in various small buildings and sheds. The structures were connected.