Attempted Holdup at Louisiana’s L’Auberge Casino Leads to Arrest

Posted on: October 26, 2022, 09:31h.

Last updated on: October 26, 2022, 09:48h.

An armed man in a white hoodie tried to rob another man at Louisiana’s L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge parking lot last week. The firearm turned out to be a BB gun.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, pictured above. The casino was the site of an attempted robbery. (Image: Manning Architects)

Soon after the attempted robbery, the sole suspect fled the lot and was spotted on the first floor of the casino’s parking garage. He then made his way to a nearby Honda. A deputy pointed a firearm at the suspect, who drove away from the garage.

Later in the week, the suspect was apprehended. He was identified as Christopher Thomas Jr., 21, of Baton Rouge.

Charges include attempted armed robbery, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, and obstruction of justice, according to BRProud.com, a local news organization.

Deputies initially were told the incident was a “YouTube prank,” the news report said. It was then discovered a BB gun was used in the attempted robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Alleged Voyeurism

In another incident last week, John T. Metoyer, 56, of Natchitoches, La., was charged with video voyeurism. He allegedly used a cell phone to take a video and photos while pointing the device up a woman’s skirt at the L’Auberge Casino on October 1.

The victim and a friend were at a roulette table when the incident took place, police said. Metoyer then attempted to take a new round of videos and photos of the woman as he watched her from behind, BPProud.com. Casino security staff soon apprehended Metoyer, who was handed over to the local police.

Metoyer was booked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He later was released from custody. His case will be heard in Louisiana courts.