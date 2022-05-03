Michigan Authorities Seize 100 Illegal Gambling Devices, $29K in Cash

Michigan authorities have confiscated 100 gambling machines and $29,204 in profits from allegedly illicit operations at storefront casinos located in Genesee County. The court-ordered raids took place last week near the county seat of Flint and were announced today.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at a 2020 news conference, pictured above. Investigators from her office and the MGCB built a case that led to two recent gambling raids. (Image: David Eggert/Associated Press)

The April 27 raids took place at The State Road Spot in Davison and The Bristol Spot in Burton. Authorities initially received a tip about the Burton operation. It led to finding out about the Davison storefront, too, authorities revealed.

At The Burton Spot, 35 machines were located. They include 12 standalone gaming machines and 23 gaming computer towers. Also, at The State Road Spot, 65 machines were found. They include 11 standalone gaming machines and 54 gaming computer towers. Also seized were 62 gift cards.

The searches were undertaken after an inquiry by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) and investigators from the office of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Henry Williams, MGCB executive director, said such raids curb criminal activity.

“Illegal gambling machine operations bring unwanted crime to communities across Michigan, and deprive school districts of gaming tax revenue from the state to support education,” Williams said in a statement.

Earlier Raid

In March, Lansing, Mich. officials announced they had searched two suspected illegal gambling dens housed in local storefronts. Authorities seized 82 gambling machines, as well as $91,500 in cash, it was reported.

One operation, in the Logan Square Shopping Center, was raided on Feb. 28. Some 62 machines were seized. Among them were 28 slot machines, a virtual blackjack table, as well as other casino-style gambling devices, MLive.com, a regional news site in Michigan, said.

The second location, identified as “Games of Skill,” was searched on March 4. Officials seized 13 slots and seven gambling games, the report adds.

Investigators from the Attorney General’s office, the MGCB, and Lansing Police Department took part.

The MGCB was contacted by Lansing cops in October to get help in investigating possible illegal gambling operations, officials said. It was in 2018 when a Lansing woman was sentenced to prison and four other suspects pleaded guilty to conducting an illegal gambling operation at a Logan Square shopping center storefront, officials said.

Michigan residents can report any suspicious or illegal gambling activity by calling the MGCB’s anonymous tip line at 888-314-2682.

Chicago Gambling Den

In an unrelated incident, a Chicago storefront was allegedly being used for illegal gaming, and prostitution, and even had a possible methamphetamine lab there, a published report earlier this year said. The one-story building also was structurally unsound and dangerous, officials said. It later was demolished.