Washington State Casinos Helped Drugs Gang Launder $1M

Two members of a violent drug-trafficking ring accused of laundering more than $1 million of meth, heroin, and fentanyl profits through Washington State casinos were sent to prison by a federal judge this week.

Drugs seized from the compound in Arlington, Wash. that Yvette Olguin shared with the drug trafficking operation’s kingpin, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo. (Image: Kiro7)

In a US District Court in Seattle, Jose Arrondondo-Valdez, 27, aka “Primo,” received a nine-year sentence on drug trafficking charges. Yvette Olguin, 40, was given 30 months in prison for money laundering conspiracy.

Arrondondo-Valdez and Olguin are respectively the cousin and spouse of the alleged ringleader of the group, Cesar Valdez-Sanudo. He was sentenced to 15 years in January for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and carrying a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Arrondondo-Valdez was Valdez-Sanudo’s right-hand man, according to prosecutors. The pair were arrested together at the Snoqualmie Casino, east of Seattle, where they planned to confront a member of the gang who owed a drug debt. Investigators found three loaded guns, one equipped with a homemade silencer, inside their vehicle.

Courier Intercepted

In all, 11 members of the group were indicted in December 2020, following a lengthy DEA wiretap investigation.

Investigators seized large quantities of drugs that were transported to Washington from Mexico via California in boxes disguised as household items. This included 143 pounds of methamphetamine, 15 pounds of heroin, and 35K fentanyl pills, according to prosecutors.

The first group member to be detained was a courier named Fausto Paz. He had been due to bring a shipment of meth to a compound where Valdez-Sanudo lived with Olguin in Arlington, Wash. Paz was intercepted by federal agents as he crossed the Oregon-Washington border.

When the courier didn’t show, Valdez-Sanudo believed he had stolen the drugs and ordered him to be tortured, according to wiretap evidence.

When police searched Valdez-Sanudo’s compound, they found a huge haul of drugs buried underground. They also seized 10 firearms at the property.

Olguin Played ‘Key Role’

Prosecutors said Olguin was key to the operation of the drug trafficking organization by making hotel and travel arrangements, as well as working to launder cash through casinos and by purchasing properties and high-end vehicles.

With today’s sentences, Mr. Arrondondo-Valdez and Ms. Olguin will spend significant amounts of time in federal custody as a result of their roles in this drug trafficking organization,” said Jacob D. Galvan, Acting Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division.

Other group members already convicted include Wayne Frisby, aka “Mac Wayne,” a legally blind rapper who was profiled in an Amazon Prime documentary. He received six years in prison in August 2022 after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.