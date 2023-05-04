VEGAS MUSIC ROUNDUP: $25 Keith Urban Tix? Lovers & Friends Set Times, Jonas Bros. Return

May 4, 2023

Last updated on: May 4, 2023, 11:31h.

Concert promoter Live Nation announced on Thursday the return of its Concert Week promotion. Offering fans $25 tickets to 3,800 shows by more than 300 acts across North America, the deal is expected to include tickets to several normally top-dollar Las Vegas concerts.

Some $25 tickets to see Keith Urban at Planet Hollywood are expected to be offered through Live Nation’s Concert Week promotion, taking place May 10-16. (Image: Facebook)

Expected, though not guaranteed, to be included in the promotion are:

Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood: Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Weezer, Godsmack

T-Mobile Arena: Duran Duran, Nickelback, Marco Antonio Solis



The Colosseum at Caesars Palace: Rod Stewart

Dolby Live at Park MGM: Maroon 5

MGM Grand Garden Arena: Wu-Tang Clan, Shinedown, Big Time Rush, Pepe Aguilar, Alejandro Fernandez, LL Cool J



Pearl Concert Theater at the Palms: Elvis Costello, Melissa Etheridge, Matute, Peter Frampton, Counting Crows, Angela Aguilar

The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan: Billy Idol

House of Blues at Mandalay Bay: Carlos Santana, Maisie Peters, Mr. Bungle, Capital Cities, Clutch, King Lil G, Leon Larregui, Tarja, Jesse & Roy

Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay: Banda MS, Marca MP, Beck & Phoenix

Brooklyn Bowl: Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter, Stabbing Westward & The Birthday Massacre, Buckcherry, Helloween, Nickel Creek, Owl City, Poppy & PVRIS, Sylvan Esso, The Green, Young Dubliners, Yungblud, Beartooth

The official schedule for Lovers & Friends (Image: Instagram)

The general on-sale begins Wednesday, May 10, when fans can see the full list of available shows, and lasts through Thursday, May 16, or as long as tickets do. All tickets in the program are $25 through livenation.com/promotion/concertweek. Taxes will be added, but no fees, according to Live Nation.

Simultaneous presales launch Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. through Verizon ( verizon.com/featured/verizon-up/), Rakuten (rakuten.com/livenationpromo), and Hilton Honors (experiences.hiltonhonors.com/tickets-with-points).

Jonas Bros Return

The Jonas Brothers, whose boringly titled “Live in Las Vegas” residency wrapped in February, will bring their 35-date, also boringly titled “The Tour” stadium tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Friday, September 8.

Fans can register for a Verified Fan presale at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers through Saturday, May 6. Selected fans will receive an access code to purchase tickets on Tuesday, May 9. The general on-sale begins Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. through axs.com.

Lovers & Friends & Times

Official set times were released on Thursday for the Lovers & Friends festival on Saturday, May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Missy Elliott will headline the Lovers Stage at 10:30 p.m. PT, preceded by Christina Aguilera at 9 p.m., 50 Cent at 7:30, Miguel at 5:30, Pitbull at 4:10, Lil Kim at 3 p.m., Omarion at 1:50 p.m. and Next at 12:40 p.m.

Over at the Friends Stage, Mariah Carey will headline at 9:40 p.m., preceded by Usher at 7:55 p.m., Chris Brown at 6:15, Nelly at 4:50, Jhené Aiko at 3:35, Shaggy at 2:25, Da Brat at 1:15, and Lumidee at 12:15.