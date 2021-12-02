Universal Hotels and Resorts Advances Nustar Resort and Casino in the Philippines

Posted on: December 2, 2021, 09:38h.

Last updated on: December 2, 2021, 09:38h.

In spite of the obstacles COVID-19 brought to the global casino industry, Universal Hotels and Resorts is moving forward. The company is almost ready to deliver a new resort to the Philippines, with its Nustar Resort and Casino coming to Cebu next year.

A statue of Rajah Lapu-Lapu in the Mactan Shrine park in Punta Engaño, Mactan Island, Cebu. The area is becoming an international tourism destination and will see a new resort added next year. (Image: Philippines Travel Site)

Nustar has been in the works for the past four years. It was initially announced in November 2017, but a formal agreement to begin construction wasn’t signed until August 2018. Per the Sun Star, construction of the property is moving forward, and the grand opening should be held next year.

The resort is described as a “collaborative masterpiece of renowned international master development planners and interior designers.” It will offer a casino with a gaming floor spanning more than 226,000 square feet, “the biggest gaming floor outside of Metro Manila,” according to early plans. There will also be three hotel towers with over 1,000 rooms, four floors of retail and dining space and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) facilities.

We welcome you all to join us in ushering in a new era of leisure and entertainment at the Nustar Resort and Casino, where Cebu is set to take center stage in redefining luxury experiences throughout the region,” Universal Hotels and Resorts President and CEO Frederick Go said.

Nustar will also have a water theme park. This will allow it to cater to family travelers, as well.

An International Destination Resort

Cebu was selected because of its ability to cater to a wide range of international tourists. It expects to receive a significant amount of domestic traffic, as well as visitors from South Korea, China, Japan and other countries. Thanks to the growth of the Mactan Cebu International Airport, arriving at Cebu is easier and facilitated by more flights.

The exact launch date for the resort hasn’t been announced. It will offer a soft launch first before opening its doors to the general public. Universal Hotels and Resorts has been relatively quiet about the resort’s progress until now. Providing an update could be an indication that it now has a clear idea of when everything will be ready. The company reportedly started working on securing its casino licenses from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR) this past April.

Cebu Becoming a Global Tourist Hot Spot

Nustar is located on Kawit Island on the east coast of Cebu. The area has become a hot target for casino resorts, including Emerald Bay, because of its redevelopment plans. Nustar sits on reclaimed land in a region known as South Road Properties (SRP), but the entire area is going through an overhaul.

SRP is being reinvigorated to become an entertainment and business hub. A number of projects have been undertaken this year. Among others a 16,000-seat arena, a new convention center and a 2.7-acre public park are being added.

According to comments made by the head of real estate developer Ayala Land Estate Visayas, Iris Josef-Mediana, this past summer, over 100,000 new jobs will be created through the revitalization project.