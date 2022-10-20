Floyd Schofield, Undefeated Lightweight Champ, Defends Title at Fantasy Springs Casino

Posted on: October 20, 2022, 06:53h.

Last updated on: October 20, 2022, 01:27h.

The UFC might be getting a lot of attention from fight fans, but boxing still reigns supreme in terms of combat sport popularity. A bout coming to California tonight between Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas could be a testament to boxing’s leading position.

Floyd Schofield, left, and Daniel Rosas pose for a photo ahead of tonight’s boxing match. Schofield is defending his perfect record against a determined opponent. (Image: Golden Boy Promotions)

Schofield, the undefeated American champ, will exchange blows with his Mexican rival in a duel scheduled for eight rounds in the lightweight division. This will be the star fight of a card at Fantasy Springs Casino in Indian, CA.

The fight is organized by Golden Boy Promotions, former boxer Oscar De La Hoya’s fight promotion company. Boxing fans will be able to catch all of the action if they have access to DAZN.

Schofield Has An Edge

This Wednesday, the official weigh-in of this card took place, with Schofield marking 134.8 pounds. Rosas stopped the pendulum at 132 pounds.

Floyd Schofield Daniel Rosas Moneyline -5000 +1200 Over/under 2.5 rounds -135 +105 Courtesy of DraftKings

Schofield comes into this match with a record of 11-0, with nine knockouts. He will headline a card that finds him making only his second fight with Golden Boy Promotions. The 20-year-old fighter, born in New Jersey and based in Austin, Texas, has been setting the boxing world on fire.

Already this year, he has climbed into the ring three times. These led to wins by knockout in the first round against Julio Sanchez, by knockout in the sixth round against Juan Antonio Lopez, and by technical knockout in the fifth round against Rodrigo Guerrero.

Rosas, with a record of 22-5-1 and 14 KOs, is no easy target. He turned pro at super flyweight and is a 15-year veteran in the ring. He showed early promise by beating future super flyweight champion Juan Carlos Sanchez Jr. by KO early in his career.

He followed that up by taking down future two-time world title challenger Felipe Orucuta and another former 115-pound champion, Juan Alberto Rosas. Both were unanimous decisions.

However, Rosas has also felt what it’s like on the other side of the gloves. In his last appearance against former WBO super featherweight titleholder Lamont Roach, he went down in the second round. That brought an end to the match.

He’s had some time to recover. That bout was in July of last year, and he’s been looking for an opportunity to prove himself ever since.

Former Women’s Champ Returns

In the main undercard bout, former Mexican world champion Anabel Ortiz takes on Guatemalan Maria Santizo. Ortiz, whose record stands at 32-5 and four KOs, fought Cindy Corona Chavez last month. She took that bout by unanimous decision following a hard battle from both corners.

Anabel Ortiz Maria Micheo Santizo Moneyline -350 +255 Over/under 6.5 rounds -650 +425 Courtesy of DraftKings

That gave 36-year-old Ortiz a much-needed boost. In a fight for the WBC flyweight title at the beginning of the year, she lost by unanimous decision to Marlen Esparza.

Ortiz, weighing in at 108 pounds for tonight’s match, held the WBA 105-pound title for years, successfully defending it 12 times. However, she finally lost to Seniesa Estrada in March of last year.

37-year-old Santizo, with a 10-1 record and 6 KOs, also knows what it’s like to go up against Estrada. Last December, in another WBA title fight, the 106.6-pound fighter took a fourth-round KO to end the bout.

However, she didn’t stay down. Earlier this month, she defeated Maria de Lourdes Garcia in the fifth round. Santizo is now ready to prove that the loss was just a fluke.