UK Bookmakers Celebrate Queen’s Jubilee by Donating to Charity

Posted on: June 6, 2022, 08:37h.

Last updated on: June 6, 2022, 10:20h.

This year’s Britannia Stakes race, part of the Royal Ascot races, comes with something extra. In celebration of this year’s Queen’s Jubilee, sports betting operators are donating race winnings to different charities.

Martin Dwyer rides Pyledriver to victory in the King Edward VII Stakes at the Royal Ascot in 2020. This year’s events are almost here, and sportsbooks are using the opportunity to donate to charity. (Image: Reuters)

Queen Elizabeth II is completing 70 years on the throne, an accomplishment marked by the celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In honor of the occasion, and to raise money for worthy causes, many bookmakers have announced their participation in a major fund drive.

Flutter Entertainment, Entain, bet365, William Hill, Kindred, Rank Group and many more are participating. All have a strong presence in the UK betting landscape, and are primary contributors to the economy.

As such, they have agreed to donate all profits from win and each-way bets, after deducting levies and taxes, during the upcoming Britannia Stakes race. If they don’t make a profit, they will still contribute to the charities.

Donating to Worthy Causes

The Britannia Stakes, now in its 94th year, will be run on June 16. The annual 1-mile race is always a popular event, and has also become a regular method for raising funds for charitable organizations. Last year’s Britannia Stakes fundraising drive collected £1.25 million (US$1.57 million) for worthy causes.

I am absolutely delighted that the BGC’s largest members are once again raising vital funds at the Royal meeting for some of the country’s top charities, especially in this the year of the Queen’s Jubilee,” said Michael Dugher, Chief Executive of the BGC.

The Soldiers’ Charity, Sue Ryder, Ascot Racecourse Supports Community Fund, The Ivors Academy Trust, and Cotswold Riding for the Disabled will all receive contributions through the charity drive.

The Queen has not been as active in this year’s celebration as she had been in previous years. The 96-year-old monarch attended the opening parade last Thursday before her health forced her to miss events on Friday and Saturday.

Sunday, she reappeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Preceding that was a massive, 6,000-person deep procession that followed Queen Elizabeth’s coronation path from 70 years ago.

An Historical Race Coming

Every year, Queen Elizabeth II goes to Royal Ascot with other British royals to watch the races. They travel in a horse-drawn carriage to the start of each race, and then join the royal procession that includes the playing and raising of the royal standard and the national anthem.

This year’s events may not include the Queen because of her recent health issues. Still, the Royal Ascot has a lot to offer. This year, there will be over £3.6 million (US$4.51 million) in prize money available.

It’s too early to start filling in all the sports betting options for the races. But bettors have some idea of what’s coming. The horse Baaeed is the number-one pick and seems to be top of everyone’s list.

The British thoroughbred was bred by Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum and began racing last year. At just a year old, he has already proven himself to be a very talented horse. Baaeed finished first and second in many races during the Royal Ascot in 2021.

The Royal Ascot will also feature Kyprios, who will compete in the Ascot Gold Cup. He’s coming off a win against Search For A Song at the Yorkshire Cup in May, but getting a win this time won’t be easy. He has to go up against triple Gold Cup winner Stradivarius.