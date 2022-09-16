UFC Fight Night 211 on Saturday Could Beat Up Sportsbooks

Posted on: September 16, 2022, 10:50h.

Last updated on: September 16, 2022, 11:37h.

The UFC Apex in Las Vegas is getting ready for another round of fights this weekend. The cast includes fighters at all levels, but most of the attention will be on Cory Sandhagen and Yadong Song in their bantamweight fight.

Cory Sandhagen shakes hands with TJ Dillashaw after losing a fight last year. UFC Fight Night 211 has him coming back to the octagon to face Yadong Song. (Image: Twitter/UFC)

Both fighters are out to make a statement. Sandhagen is ranked fourth and looking to rebound after recent losses. His Chinese opponent is 10th and hopes to keep moving up in the ranks.



Sandhagen has put up a 14-4 record, while Song is 19-6-1. They’re set to square off in a main card bout that promises to shake the bantamweight ranking and lead to the opportunity to compete for the belt.

Leaving Their Mark

Sandhagen returns to the octagon after 11 months of inactivity. He lost his last fight by decision to Petr Yan for the interim championship of the division, giving him his second consecutive loss.

Sandman hopes to recover and show that his six combined TKOs and KOs weren’t flukes. With great precision in his fists, the fighter from Colorado is ready to stop his losing streak and assert his position in the bantamweight category.

Song has different plans. The 24-year-old is ready to become a contender in the fight for the belt. With three wins in a row (the last two by KO), he’s not going to miss an opportunity to prove himself as a bantamweight fighter.

Despite his young age, Song has already taken out Marlon Moraes, Julio Arce, and Marlon Verla. With a completion rate of almost 60%, the Chinese martial artist hopes to finish off his rival and jump higher in the rankings.

Sandhagen and Song Stats

Sandhagen Stats (UFC.com) Song 5’11” Height 5’8” 135 pounds Weight 135.5 pounds 70” Reach 67”

DraftKings and Caesars put Sandhagen as the favorite at around -190 and climbing to Song’s +160. Sandhagen has a slight advantage because of his reach. But his two consecutive losses are problematic. The sportsbook gives him +350 to win by KO or TKO.

On the other hand, Song’s speed and agility are going to be important as he looks to improve. Bookies believe these are going to prove to be insufficient against Sandhagen’s power, however.

DraftKings has the over/under at 4.5, with the under getting +125. Most observers believe the fight won’t go the distance, and Sandhagen could force his opponent into submission by the third round.

More Close Lines in UFC Fight Night

The Sandhagen-Song fight isn’t the only one that is giving sportsbooks difficulty. The middleweight bout between Chidi Njokuani (22-7) and Gregory Rodrigues (12-4) has Njoukani as a slight favorite. He’s getting -125 to the +105 DraftKings put up for Rodrigues.

The heavyweight bout is proving difficult as well. Tanner Boser (20-8) is just -170 against Rodrigo Nascimento’s (9-1-0) +145. In the preliminaries, on the female side, Denise Gomes (6-1-0) and her new UFC contract are looking at +170 against Loma Lookboonmee (6-3-0) and her -200.