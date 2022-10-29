‘UFC Fight Night 213’ Competes With Jake Paul’s Boxing Match Tonight

Posted on: October 29, 2022, 10:00h.

Last updated on: October 29, 2022, 10:00h.

The UFC APEX in Las Vegas will host top-10 featherweights Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen tonight in one of the main events of the year. In the UFC Fight Night 213 co-main event, veterans Max Griffin and Tim Means will try to get back in the win column after winning three of their last four fights.

UFC fighter Calvin Kattar gets emotional during a bout earlier this year. He’s ready to face Arnold Allen in UFC Fight Night 213 tonight in Las Vegas. (Image: Getty Images)

In total, there will be 11 MMA fights, although Jake Paul’s boxing match against Anderson Silva may steal some of the thunder. The social media influencer-turned-fighter is taking one of the most experienced UFC fighters ever, Anderson Silva. He’s unable to enter the octagon because, according to him, UFC owner Dana White banned him.

UFC Fight Night will feature Kattar (#5) and Allen (#6) in a five-round duel. One of the two could move much closer to a fight for the division title with a strong performance tonight.

Allen Makes His Debut

Allen (18-1 MMA, 9-0 UFC) is making his first appearance in a UFC main event as he faces Kattar (23-6 MMA, 7-4 UFC). The hype of the event, coupled with what is expected to be a strong battle, led this to become a five-round fight instead of the normal three.

Calvin Kattar Arnold Allen Moneyline -110 -110 Total Rounds Over 4.5 (-140) Under 4.5 (+110) Courtesy of DraftKings

For Kattar, going five rounds in the octagon is already a regular thing. This is the sixth time he has fought in a UFC main event, making him a veteran who is used to the spotlight.

That could also give him an advantage. In Kattar’s last five headline fights, he went the distance and showed that he can take the punches. Those fights were nothing more than a prelude and a warm-up to tonight’s key battle.

However, for Allen, this is a crucial fight that could set him on a course to jump up in the standings. He has won all nine of his fights in the UFC so far, but has also had to overcome difficulties to get to where he is.

Allen has suffered injuries and canceled matches, and this has made it difficult for him to develop momentum. He made his first appearance in the octagon seven years ago and, since then, he has only fought about one fight a year.

However, he’s now picking up the pace. This past March, he logged a first-round TKO when he fought Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night 204. Today’s bout offers the perfect opportunity to show the fighting world what he’s made of.

More Fights To Fill Out The Card

In addition to the Kattar-Allen bout, the main event is shared by a welterweight battle between Means and Griffin. Means (32-13-1, 1NC) took a loss to Kevin Holland this past June, his first after three straight wins.

Griffin (18-9-0) has been on a run lately, taking a TKO against Ramiz Brahimaj in November 2020 and a KO against Song Kenan in March 2021. Four months later, he tacked on a win over Carlos Condit, but took a loss against Neil Magny this past March.

Griffin is the leader in the odds and shouldn’t disappoint. However, Means is going to make sure the fight goes the distance.

Waldo Cortes-Acosta will look to extend his undefeated record in in his heavyweight match against Jared Vanderaa. The former LFA champ has won all seven of his bouts, and isn’t ready to slow down.

Cortes-Acosta (7-0-0) comes into the match after knocking out Dan Suzart in the Contender Series. He has five wins by KO/TKO, which is going to prove to be a problem for the 12-9-0 Vanderaa. Cortes-Acosta is the odds-on favorite to win, and the match will likely end quickly.