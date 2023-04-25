Tucker Carlson 2024? Despite Social Media Buzz, Political Odds Suggest Lengthy Chance

Tucker Carlson, the face of Fox News Channel and the cable news network’s most recognizable personality, was let go by the media company on Monday in what was a shocking development to the prime-time host’s legion of fans.

Tucker Carlson has left Fox News, his departure coming in a shocking fashion similar to the 2017 exit of his 8 pm predecessor, Bill O’Reilly. Some in Tucker’s fanbase are encouraging the cable news personality to pursue public office and the White House next year. (Image: Fox News)

In a statement, Fox News said the network and Carlson “agreed to part ways,” but little explanation was additionally provided for the separation. The split-up comes as Fox News last week agreed to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million. The lawsuit was for the network alleging airing false claims and asserting conspiracies about the integrity of that company and the unfounded argument that Dominion helped tip the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden’s favor.

Carlson was set to testify in the case before Fox News agreed to settle the lawsuit. Carlson was also recently named in a lawsuit brought against the network by a former female employee who alleges that the host facilitated a “cruel and misogynistic” workplace.

Tucker Future

Immediately after Fox News made the abrupt announcement that it had canned its most popular host, speculation fueled on social media and online as to what the future might hold for the 53-year-old. With his nightly show no more, some of his supporters, as well as certain Republican strategies and conservative pundits, hope Carlson seeks public office.

He had 3.5 million viewers. His show was a bigger cultural phenomenon than just that. He’s well known to 20 million people … and all of them are political watchers,” veteran Republican strategist Dave Kochel told Politico.

Mike Madrid, another GOP strategist who founded the anti-Trump “Lincoln Project,” said Tucker could challenge the former president for the Republican nomination.

“I think he’s really the only person who could beat Donald Trump. He’s truly the tip of the spear on defining what Republicans are going to be opposed to on literally any given night. He has the platform, he has the audience, he has the influence,” said Madrid.

Online political bettors, however, aren’t so convinced that Carlson will run. But his departure from Fox News has encouraged at least some bettors to buy shares of a Carlson 2024 run.

Carlson’s stock on the PredictIt market asking, “Who will win the 2024 Republican presidential nominee?” have climbed two cents since he was let go by FNC. But his shares are still trading at just three cents — far below the front-runner Trump at 54 cents. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is second at 26 cents. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is a distant third at just six cents.

No legal sportsbook in the US has been allowed to offer odds on political outcomes, as state gaming regulators across the nation have decided to follow Nevada’s lead in believing that such novelty markets shouldn’t be included in sports betting. But overseas, oddsmakers in the UK have taken action on elections for decades.

In response to Carlson being shown the door at Fox News, several prominent UK bookmakers, including Coral, Ladbrokes, and BetVictor, slashed their 2024 odds on the former cable news host.

Carlson is as short as 40/1 to win the November 2024 election. That line, however, implies just a 2.4% likelihood. A $5 winning bet would net $200.

Fox News Past Weigh In

Several former Fox News personalities and hosts who also made abrupt exits from the network shared their opinion that Carlson is perhaps better off without his former employer.

Good for Tucker. Trust me, he doesn’t need them. https://t.co/NjFqqsIV4q — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) April 24, 2023

The best decision I ever made was leaving Fox. Good for you, @TuckerCarlson. You’re free & uncensored! pic.twitter.com/ZsUwnGAZ7M — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 24, 2023