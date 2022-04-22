Trey Songz ‘Assault’ at Foxwoods Casino Caught on Video, Victim Wants $5M

Posted on: April 22, 2022, 09:19h.

Last updated on: April 22, 2022, 09:47h.

Just two weeks after Las Vegas Metro Police (LVMPD) dropped its sexual assault investigation against Trey Songz, video footage has emerged of the singer pulling a woman’s breast out of her bikini top. The incident reportedly occurred at a party at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut in 2013.

Trey Songz, aka Tremaine Aldon Neverson, is facing a new accusation of assaulting a woman at a casino, this time at Foxwoods, Connecticut in 2013. (Image: People)

The woman in the video, Megan Johnson, is accusing Songz — real name Tremaine Aldon Neverson — of sexual assault. Johnson’s lawyers, George Vrabeck and Ariel Mitchell, say the incident caused her lasting emotional distress and to self-harm.

In a letter to Songz, they say Johnson felt the urge to come forward after learning in the media about the star’s recent legal troubles.

String of Allegations

In the Las Vegas case, Songz was accused of sexual misconduct after his 37th birthday celebration at Drai’s nightclub at the Cosmopolitan in November 21.

He allegedly brought a group of women back to his hotel room at the casino, where his accuser claimed an assault took place.

Following a five-month investigation, LVMPD said on April 8 they would not file charges against the singer.But they added the case could be reopened if any new evidence came to light.

Songz is also facing a $20 million civil lawsuit from a “Jane Doe” who claims he raped her at a house party in Los Angeles in 2016.

Last year, he settled out of court with a woman named Jahuara Jeffries, who accused Songz of attempting to penetrate her vagina with his fingers at a Miami nightclub.

In 2018, he was arrested for felony domestic violence against a woman named Andrea Buera. Afterwards, Buera held a press conference with her lawyer, where she said, “Although I am not your first victim, I’d like to be your last.”

‘Negligent and Reckless’

In the Foxwoods video, Songz is seen exposing one of Johnson’s breasts while chanting “Titty in the open” four times.

In their letter to Songz Vabreck and Mitchell hint at more accusers.

I am sure this letter does not come as a surprise to you,” the letter reads. “One woman may have been mistaken, but it is unlikely that the 12+ women that have made complaints about you, including our four clients, were also mistaken.

“Ms. Johnson is certainly not mistaken,” it adds. “Perhaps the enclosed video will refresh your recollection and illustrate the certainty of your negligent and reckless behavior.”

The lawyers say Johnson had instructed them “to explore all reasonable settlement offers that exceed $5 million.”

Representatives of Songz have declined to comment on the lawsuit.