Trey Songz Investigated In Alleged Sex Assault at Vegas’ Cosmopolitan

Posted on: December 2, 2021, 08:34h.

Last updated on: December 2, 2021, 10:11h.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas was the site of a recent alleged sexual assault, involving popular R&B singer Trey Songz. The Strip incident was reported to Metro police on Sunday. Police are continuing to investigate the case this week.

Trey Songz performs at the BET Awards in 2017, pictured above. He was named this week in a sex assault investigation in Las Vegas. (Image: Matt Sayles/AP)

No arrests have been made so far. Songz — whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson — is said to be cooperating with Metro cops as they continue in their inquiry, TMZ reported.

Details on the alleged sexual assault were not made public. Nor has it been released when the alleged incident actually took place.

Songz has received three Grammy nominations. He is known for such songs as “Gotta Make It,” “Gotta Go,” “Bottoms Up,” and “Wonder Woman.” He has sold more than 25 million records.

Cosmopolitan Site of Assult

Few details have surfaced about the alleged assault. However, what is known is that Songz was at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas last Saturday night to celebrate his 37th birthday, TMZ reported. His birthday was Sunday, Nov. 28.

While at the club, he and some friends mingled with several women who were later taken to The Cosmopolitan, TMZ adds.

The next day, sex crime detectives received a complaint about the alleged assault, according to Las Vegas police.

Songz’ spokesman declined to comment on the allegations to several media outlets this week.

Numerous Prior Allegations

Songz is no stranger to controversies. He has had run-ins with law enforcement or been named court actions several times. Earlier this year, he got into a fight with police officers at the NFL’s AFC conference championship game. He allegedly failed to follow COVID-19 rules.

Actress Keke Palmer alleged Songz used “sexual intimidation” against her following a dispute over a music video. She said he did not ask her for permission before being included in the “Pick Up the Phone” video.

Last year, Songz was sued for $10 million for an alleged sexual assault following a 2018 incident at a Miami nightclub. The unnamed victim, who is named Jane Doe in court papers and resides in Georgia, claims he was guilty of assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to reports, Songz “sexually assaulted and battered Jane Doe by proceeding to forcefully place his hand under her dress, without her consent, and attempting to insert his fingers into [her] … vagina without her consent or permission,” online hip hop magazine HipHopDX reported.

Songz was sued earlier this year after allegedly punching a bartender during a Cardi B show at the Hollywood Palladium in May 2019.

In 2017, Songz said he was kicked out of Maryland’s MGM National Harbor after an unruly incident while he was playing cards, the New York Post reported.

Songz repeatedly has denied wrongdoing.

He is scheduled to return to Las Vegas on May 14 and 15 to perform at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.