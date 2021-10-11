The Meadows Casino in Pennsylvania Undergoing Name Change

Posted on: October 11, 2021, 09:55h.

Last updated on: October 11, 2021, 10:11h.

The Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Western Pennsylvania will soon be known under a new identity. It’s one that longtime gamblers across the commonwealth will easily recognize.

The Meadows Racetrack and Casino, located southwest of Pittsburgh, is set to undergo a name change this week. Operator Penn National Gaming is sprucing up the rather ho-hum exterior to incorporate its Hollywood brand to the destination. (Image: The Meadows)

Penn National Gaming, the oldest gaming operator in Pennsylvania, gained the operations of The Meadows in 2018 through the company’s acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment. Penn’s real estate investment trust — Gaming and Leisure Properties — purchased The Meadows’ physical assets in 2014.

More than three years after taking over the casino’s operations, Penn National says it’s time to add its Hollywood identity to the gaming property. Beginning this Friday, October 15, the Washington, Pa., casino will be officially known as Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.

Meadows Makeover

Speaking with the Observer-Reporter, Rahul Kaushik, vice president of marketing at The Meadows, says casino guests will find much more than simply a new identity.

This is more than a name change,” Kaushik declared. “It has been a journey since 2019. This is a key milestone in the transition to our rebranding. Hollywood Casino is the flagship brand of Penn National.”

As for new amenities and offerings, Kaushik points to the casino undergoing many recent changes. That includes a new sportsbook and updated H Lounge. He adds that the late 2019 overhaul of the former food court into The Eatery is another major change that many guests haven’t yet experienced because of the pandemic. The Eatery offers five restaurants in one. The Meadows is also home to six full-service restaurants.

The Meadows plans to hold several promotional events during the Hollywood implementation. This Saturday, October 16, the casino will give away $100,000 worth of prizes, the headliner being a new Mercedes-Benz.

Food trucks, local musicians, and hourly prize drawings will run from 2 pm to 7 pm. The festivities will feature fireworks at dusk.

“We put a lot of promotions behind the name change,” Kaushik added. “We want to celebrate with people. We want to recognize people that got us to this place. I’m really excited.”

Penn Dominating Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reports that The Meadows won roughly $247 million from gamblers during the pre-pandemic 2018-19 fiscal year. That vast majority — $211.95 million — came from the casino’s 3,000 slot terminals.

At $247 million, The Meadows ranked No. 7 of the 12 casinos that were operating in Pennsylvania during the 2018-19 time period. Competition has since only increased, as the state today has 15 land-based casinos operating. iGaming is additionally accessible throughout the state for players age 21 and older.

Penn National operates three of the 15 casinos. The gaming company will add a fourth Pennsylvania casino when it opens Hollywood Casino Morgantown later this year.

Penn’s portfolio in Pennsylvania consists of Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course, Hollywood Casino York, and The Meadows.

Kaushik says Penn’s rebranding The Meadows to include its signature Hollywood brand shows that the company is in the racetrack casino’s interests for the long haul.

“Penn National is putting its flagship on this property. This proves we are here to stay,” Kaushik declared.