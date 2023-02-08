Super Bowl Special Promotions Offered by Six New York Sportsbooks

Posted on: February 8, 2023, 10:41h.

Last updated on: February 8, 2023, 10:47h.

Resorts World is offering a hoodie. DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a 100% profit boost on a same-game parlay for the Super Bowl. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a piece of $10 million in bonus bets if Rob Gronkowski converts his field goal attempt. Caesars is offering bet credits of $57,000, $5,700 and $57.

Because, after all, it is Super Bowl LVII, with the Roman numerals standing for 57.

PointsBet is offering nothing, perhaps because they are aligned with NBC Sports and the game is on FOX. WynnBet also is offering nothing special. BetMGM is offering $100,000 to anyone who can successfully pick 15 prop bet questions. BetRivers is offering first touchdown insurance, refunding up to $25 if your first TD scorer ends up scoring a TD after the first touchdown is scored by someone else. BallyBet is offering nothing.

Sure is a different dynamic from a year ago, when sportsbooks were lavishing bonuses on New York gamblers in the first month after sports wagering was legalized. And one of these days, one of those nine sportsbooks is going to start offering bonuses to existing customers rather than new customers.

Because, let’s face it, anybody who wants to gamble on sports in New York is already doing it. And when the 17 states that do not have sports gambling yet come on board, we may see this prediction from a Philly sharp come true:

The year is 2029. Here are the states with the highest sports gambling revenues. #1 California

#2 New York

#3 Texas

#4 Florida

#5 Pennsylvania

#6 Illinois

#7 New Jersey

#8 North Carolina

#9 Georgia

#10 Ohio The state of Nevada will be lucky to be in the top 20. — PhillyGodfather ® Sports Bettor (@phillygodfather) July 11, 2019

How Can New York Bettors Take Advantage?

Well, that involves reading the fine print. Or heeding our counsel, because it is our job to read the fine print. So let’s take them one by one:

Resorts World Bet: Hey, who doesn’t need an extra hoodie? Especially with an early spring hitting New York, weather-wise, where the temperature was in the 50s today on the 7th day of February. At this rate, hoodie weather is here to stay in 2 weeks. To get this hoodie, show a valid $50-plus bet from the Resorts World Bet mobile app or from Sportsbook 360 and receive a hoodie through the Genting Rewards tab. Warning: Do not bet both sides of a spread on this one. It will disqualify you.

DraftKings Sportsbook: This one sounds easy and lucrative. But in order to get the 100% boost, you need to hit a 10-leg parlay. A two-leg parlay boosts 20%, a three-leg boots 30%, and so on. Also, you must choose from the Quick SGP tab, which means DK is choosing your parlay for you. We tried parlaying Miles Sanders to score 2-plus TDs along with Eagles moneyline, and DK would not take the wager.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Gronk is going to try to convert a 25-yard field goal and joked that he would unretire and sign as a kicker with Dallas (take that, Brett Maher) if he makes the kick. “Obviously, I can catch a football. … Why not try to kick a field goal? And on top of it, I was punt, pass and kick champion in the western New York region when I was growing up as well. So I love kicking field goals. I used to practice all the time.” Wager must be placed between 9 a.m. ET on January 9 and 6:30 p.m. ET on February 12. Payouts are in bonus bets that expire 7 days after the Super Bowl.

'Jerry Jones… give me a call': Rob Gronkowski says he'll unretire if he makes Super Bowl field goal https://t.co/lSdTozwMEL via @USATODAY — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) February 7, 2023

Caesars Sportsbook: The fine print is very important here. Opt-in and place a $5+ wager on any market for Super Bowl LVII. Wager must have minimum odds of -200. If you win the $57,000, $5,700 or $570 prize, that money must be wagered on Live Markets during the game. So make sure that if you win, you have your Caesars app on wherever you are watching the game. Once it ends, those bonus funds disappear.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Gotta enter this one before 9 a.m. EST Sunday. Log into your BetMGM Sportsbook Account, and access the “BETMGM Big Game Prop Bet Challenge ” entry page. The fine print appears to have been written by several attorneys, and prizes can be substituted at MGM’s discretion. To win, you must correctly answer between 12 and 15 game prop questions. The tiebreaker (question 15) is the exact number of points scored in the game.

BetRivers Sportsbook: OK, so let’s say you like Miles Sanders to be the first TD scorer, but instead he ends up being the second TD scorer. If that happens and you have wagered $25 on Sanders to be the first TD scorer, the bet is refunded back into your account. No opt-in is required, but a qualifying wager must have odds longer than -200. BetRivers also is offering the promotion in the tweet below, which is far less onerous than the one at BetMGM:

BetRivers Free2Play 🏈 Join our free Big Game Prop Pick 'Em and answer 9⃣ prop questions for your chance to win $500! 🔗 https://t.co/ezGKqecuvh pic.twitter.com/liDhJzCCgd — BetRivers Sportsbook (@BetRivers) February 7, 2023

Sportsbooks Not Offering Bonus Funds

Actually, they still are. But again, those are only for new customers. And we are at a point in New York where everyone who enjoys sports has already made up their mind on whether or not they want to gamble.

Anecdotally, we can tell you that some very savvy heavy hitters in the Manhattan hedge fund industry refuse on principle to sign up, believing it encourages game-fixing. Others just cannot get past the stigma associated with sports gambling, which dates back to the days when only bookies took bets.

There will come a time in the not-too-distant future when the marketing folks at these books realize that brand loyalty is what is going to differentiate them. And to build brand loyalty, there must be perks. And yes, that includes bonus funds for existing customers, despite the fact that the New York State Taxation Department regards bonus funds as actual money, which means the books must pay a 51 percent tax on whatever money they give away.

New York’s gambling laws will eventually change, and two pieces of legislation have already been introduced, one of which would allow online poker. But the New York state legislature moves slowly, and is only in session for five months each year. So expect changes, but don’t hold your breath. And again, be mindful of the fine print Sunday. It could make a difference of thousands of dollars in your account. Good luck!