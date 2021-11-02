Want to Live In a Las Vegas Casino? Station Casinos Internship Provides Opportunity

Posted on: November 2, 2021, 10:33h.

Last updated on: November 2, 2021, 11:59h.

Las Vegas typically lures in tens of millions of Americans each year. And with COVID-19 slowly becoming part of everyday life and the nation returning to a sense of normalcy, the largest local casino operator in Southern Nevada is ready to educate the future leaders of the gaming industry.

Station Casinos interns pose in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign. The casino company is once again running its summer internship program in 2022. (Image: Station Casinos)

Station Casinos is bringing back its annual summer internship in 2022. Students who are admitted to the program will gain experience in all aspects of the gaming industry, including casino floor operations, food and beverage prep and service, finance, marketing and social media, security, and hotel management.

Students will receive free room and board in a Station Casinos property in the Las Vegas Valley. Interns will additionally be compensated $15 an hour, with a maximum weekly workload of 40 hours — or $600.

“From working on the casino floor and attending meetings, to creating and delivering an entire presentation to an executive committee at the end of the program, the company’s summer interns will receive an unforgettable college internship experience in none other than the entertainment capital of the world,” Station Casinos said in a release.

Interns will stay in one of four Station Casinos resorts — Red Rock Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Sunset Station, or Palace Station. Interested applicants can submit their resumes here.

Station Casinos is controlled by billionaire brothers Frank III and Lorenzo Fertitta. Station’s publicly traded unit is Red Rock Resorts.

The Fertittas’ gaming empire is heavily focused on locals. The group does not own or operate a Strip casino and instead focuses its energies on Nevadans and drive-in traffic.

Three-Month Course

The summer internship is a 12-week development program that provides real-world experience working in the country’s largest gaming market. Each week, interns meet with their managers to engage in a “Think Tank” project, where ideas and strategic concepts can be pitched.

It was the opportunity of a lifetime,” relayed Lauryn, a former intern who attends Stevenson University in Maryland. “Not only were we able to work in Vegas, but we lived where we worked, which made for an even more immersive experience, especially for someone like me who is not from Vegas.”

Station Casinos says the internship is available to any enrolled college student who has an interest and aptitude in the hospitality industry.

Strip Internships

Station Casinos certainly isn’t the only Las Vegas casino that offers internship programs to college students. MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment do, too.

MGM Resorts offers college juniors and seniors a 10-week internship program at its Las Vegas Strip resorts. MGM claims that its structured curriculum provides interns with a path towards their future careers. Nevada’s largest employer says many of its interns advance into its Management Associate Program, which trains and prepares recent college grads for leadership positions in the casino and hospitality industries.

As for Caesars Entertainment, the company explains that all of its casinos across the US offer internships. The casino operator says it prefers to have four to six interns at each of its more than 50 properties year-round.