Station Casinos Gains Clark County Approval for Durango Project, Resort Name Unveiled

Posted on: October 7, 2021, 06:41h.

Last updated on: October 7, 2021, 06:41h.

Station Casinos cleared a major hurdle yesterday by receiving development approval from the Clark County Commission for its casino resort plan in the southwestern part of the Las Vegas Valley.

A project rendering for Durango, a Station Casinos Resort, is seen. The resort is moving forward after receiving approval from the Clark County Commission. (Image: Station Casinos)

Station’s Durango project, as it’s been called for more than two decades, is finally moving forward. The locals casino operator has long desired to build a casino in the Durango neighborhood southwest of the Strip. The company controlled by billionaire brothers Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta believes now is the time.

Inspired by the warm colors and vibrant landscapes of the desert, Durango will offer locals and visitors alike a boutique gaming and resort experience. Read more ⬇️https://t.co/9YNYWiYdEL pic.twitter.com/oIv6aISAYE — Durango, A Station Casinos Resort (@durangoresortlv) October 6, 2021

Yesterday, the Clark County Commission approved zoning and construction plans for the undertaking.

“We thank the Clark County Commission for their support of the Durango project,” said Bob Finch, chief operating officer of Station Casinos. “We are excited to share our vision for the next generation of Station Casinos properties with residents in the southwest.”

That vision got a name this week, too. In conjunction with the county approval, Station Casinos revealed that the complex will be known as Durango, a Station Casinos Resort.

Durango Unchained

Station Casinos has owned the 71 acres of land Durango is set to be built for more than two decades. The casino operator in 2000 acquired the vacant land just south of the 215 Beltway at S. Durango Drive.

Economic downturns and unease continually postponed Durango’s development. Despite Las Vegas still dealing with COVID-19, Station officials say their moving forward with the resort now should tell the region that the company is bullish on the town’s recovery.

This is a statement to the local market,” Finch declared. “We’re rebounding. Las Vegas is going to continue to grow.”

Early last month, Station Casinos received approval from the Spring Valley Town Advisory Board for the Durango project. Now, with Clark County’s approval, Station’s longtime Durango ambition is at long last making progress.

Station execs say they will publish a cost estimate for the resort during its third-quarter earnings call later this fall. Construction is slated to begin in early 2022, and Durango, a Station Casinos Resort, should be expected to open around this time next year.

Resort Details

Station Casinos presented Clark County officials with a detailed scope of its Durango blueprint.

Highlights include a 211-room hotel, casino floor measuring 83,178 square feet, four restaurants, sportsbook, outdoor resort pool with private cabanas and event lawn, 20,000 square feet of meeting space, and parking structure. To ease concerns regarding a towering resort becoming an eyesore to nearby neighborhoods and obstructing views of the valley, Station says the Durango hotel will stand only 216 feet tall. That’s roughly the same height as Station’s Red Rock Resort in Summerlin.

The Culinary Union, an affiliate of Unite Here, represents some 60,000 casino workers in Las Vegas and Reno. The labor group opposes Station’s Durango plan.

The union claims its opposition is due to the “Strip-sized casino hotel” being out of place in the suburban area. Station officials counter that Culinary’s antagonism is only due to the company’s long resistance to unions. The union made no statement following Clark County’s Durango approval.