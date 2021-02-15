Stabbing Victim Hospitalized After Police Called To Las Vegas Casino

Posted on: February 15, 2021, 03:08h.

Last updated on: February 15, 2021, 03:54h.

One man was hospitalized Sunday and two others were arrested after a fight and stabbing that ended up in the valet area at a Las Vegas hotel-casino, according to a news report.

The Strat Hotel, Casino, and Skypod tower over the Las Vegas Valley floor. A stabbing victim who ended up at the resort valet area on Sunday has been hospitalized. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police responding to a call at the Strat Hotel, Casino, and Skypod just before 7:30 am on Sunday discovered a man had been stabbed multiple times, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The stabbing occurred in a fight among three men, police said. The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Two suspects were taken into custody.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the participants in the fight. It was unclear where the fight started.

The Strat was in the news late last year regarding another violent incident. In December, a man in his early 30s was shot to death during a birthday party at a room in one of the Strat’s hotel towers, police said.

Formerly known as the Stratosphere, the Strat is at the northern end of the Las Vegas Strip, within Las Vegas city limits. Most of the large hotel-casinos on the Strip are south of there, outside city limits. The combined city-county police department oversees both areas.

Vegas Forgery Lab Bust

In a separate recent incident on the Strip, police arrested a man accused of operating a financial forgery lab in the Vdara Hotel and Spa. The resort is on the west side of the Strip.

Authorities said an Illinois man identified as Ryan Cochran had a printer, laptop, checks, and cellphones in the room, according to KLAS-TV. He also had credit cards and personal information on more than 30 people.

The incident was discovered when another man began getting fraud alerts for his credit card account. He notified the hotel. The suspect had used the other man’s credit card to get a room at the resort, authorities said.

Las Vegas police arrested Cochran and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center.

He faces charges of possessing a financial forgery lab for an unlawful act, fraudulent use of a credit card, and obtaining and using another person’s identification.

Recent Vegas Violent Crimes

Since the beginning of this year, at least four violent incidents have occurred on or near the Strip.

In January, a man was shot and hospitalized in a fight outside the Venetian Resort. The Venetian is on the east side of the Strip, where the now-demolished Sands hotel-casino once stood.

Also in January, police responding to an early morning call at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino found a man with a gunshot wound on the parking lot. The Rio is just west of the Strip, behind Caesars Palace.

This month, a man was stabbed in the neck during a domestic dispute near Bally’s Las Vegas Hotel and Casino. Bally’s is on the east side of the Strip. It once was called the MGM Grand. A new MGM Grand later was built on the Strip south of there.

In each of these incidents, the victims were expected to survive.

Late last year, police began a crackdown on violence along the Strip and in nearby tourist areas. The effort ran from Sept. 18 to Dec. 20. During this period, police arrested 1,229 people and confiscated 64 guns.