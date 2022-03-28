South Dakota Casinos To Eventually Allow Limited Sports Bets Via Mobile Apps

Posted on: March 28, 2022

Last updated on: March 28, 2022, 09:40h.

Casinos in Deadwood, South Dakota are gradually moving forward to allow for sports wagers by those bettors who are basically anywhere in the casinos. The wagers will be permitted via mobile apps only if people are inside the licensed venues.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, pictured above. She opposes mobile sports bets from those who are outside of a gaming property. (Image: Bloomberg)

Currently, there are kiosks where bettors can make in-person sports bets while inside the casinos. The South Dakota Commission on Gaming (SDCG) last week revealed a new plan to allow for sports wagers if bettors are anywhere in the Deadwood gaming venues, according to KELO, a local TV station.

The SDCG plans to put into place a savvy mobile app and a geofencing system. The safeguards would prevent mobile wagers from being placed by those people outside of the casinos, KELO adds. Next, sports wagering accounts will need to be adjusted, KELO said.

Once these steps are in place, the casinos and SDCG will take part in a 30-day test period, the report said. Following the month-long test, gaming employees will talk to the SDCG members about the wagering process. Questions and issues will be addressed.

But it is unclear when mobile in-person athletic wagering will be in effect at the Deadwood gaming properties.

Patience Required

It’s not going to be a fast plan,” SDCG Executive Secretary Susan Christian was quoted by KELO. “Everybody just needs to be patient.”

Sports wagering in South Dakota went into effect last year. Forms of sports betting were launched last September in some gaming properties in Deadwood casinos.

Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has rejected efforts to allow people outside of the casinos to wager on sporting events, KELO said.

In a related matter, South Dakota is one of 15 states that will allow bets at legal casinos on USFL football games. The league begins its first season on April 16.

South Dakota Regulators Enforce Regs

In addition, the SDCG recently fined two Deadwood venues $3,000 each for taking allegedly improper sports wagers. A third business, an internet sportsbook, was fined the same amount for a similar allegation.

The two casinos were identified as Gold Dust Hotel and Casino, as well as Mustang Sally’s, according to the Rapid City Journal, a local newspaper. The sportsbook is Internet Sports International (ISI).

Mustang Sally’s allegedly took two wagers on the NCAA tournament before the teams were announced. Also, Gold Dust Casino took two bets on South Dakota State University (SDSU) basketball games. Rules do not allow for wagering on in-state universities.

The venue also took four bets on the NCAA basketball tournament before the teams were announced.