Snoqualmie Casino Motorists Line Up for Free Gasoline, Only Five Gallons Still a Draw

Posted on: May 29, 2022, 06:39h.

Last updated on: May 29, 2022, 06:39h.

Close to 100 Washington State motorists took advantage of this holiday weekend’s free gasoline giveaway at Snoqualmie Casino. The limited promotion took place as gasoline prices are setting record highs.

Just some of the almost 100 motorists who lined up for free gasoline at Snoqualmie Casino In Washington State on Friday, pictured above. High prices at the pump could impact visitor volume at casinos. (Image: KOMO)

The giveaway occurred at 7 am Friday with cars lining up starting at 5:30 am. That is considered the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Snoqualmie Casino and KISW, a Seattle radio station, which is 99.9 on the FM dial, gave five free gallons to the first 99 drivers in line. The offer met with an enthusiastic response.

Oh, heck yeah!” Lisa McConnell, a Snoqualmie Casino employee, told KOMO, a local TV station. “Free gas. I’m gonna grab it.”

She regularly takes advantage of discounts to lower the price of gasoline. Audrey Hoving was in line, too. She arrived at 5:45 am.

“I’m a broke college student,” Hoving, a Bellevue College student, told the TV station. “I need gas for free. It’s crazy out there with how high these prices are.”

She said the cost to fill her tank used to be $35. “Now, it’s like $50 to $60. It’s crazy,” she added.

The casino is operated by the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe. The gaming venue is located some 26 miles east of Seattle.

National Gasoline Prices

As of today (May 29), the US average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline was $4.61, according to the AAA. A year ago, the average price was $3.04.

In Nevada, the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline was about $5.28 as of today, the AAA reported.

This month, Las Vegas-bound casino visitors face among the highest gasoline prices in the US. This could impact the number of visitors and COVID recovery in the gambling capital.

“Frequent visitors to Las Vegas or Reno can cut the number of trips,” Stephen Miller, an economist at UNLV and director of research at the university’s Center for Business and Economic Research, told Casino.org earlier this month.

The price is so high that Las Vegas Metropolitan police recently warned motorists to watch out for gasoline thieves over the summer.

The Rev. Richard McGowan, a finance professor at Boston College who closely follows the gambling sector, warned people will have less funds for entertainment given prices at the pump. Regional casinos will likely be much more affected than Las Vegas, he predicted to Casino.org this month.

US Travelers Concerned

Also, a new survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) reveals 90 percent of would-be travelers are concerned about surging fuel costs and inflation. That is well ahead of the 78 percent who say they are concerned with COVID-19 case counts in the destinations they are considering visiting.

Because of higher gasoline prices, 57 percent of travelers are likely to take fewer trips, while 54 percent are likely to cut vacations short to save money, the survey said.

Another 44 percent are likely to delay traveling, while a third will outright cancel travel plans, the trade group revealed.