Silver Star Casino Mississippi Car Chase Exceeds 100 MPH, Two Arrested

Posted on: March 10, 2022, 06:42h.

Last updated on: March 10, 2022, 06:42h.

A 30-year-old woman has numerous charges pending against her in local court following a high-speed chase starting at Mississippi’s Silver Star Hotel & Casino. Speeds at times went over 100 mph, and at one point deputies jumped away to avoid the car, authorities said.

Mississippi’s Silver Star Hotel & Casino, pictured above. A police pursuit of a car began there. (Image: Neshoba Democrat)

The driver, identified as Angela Whitehead of Lexington, Miss. was charged with felony pursuit, DUI, two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield to blue lights, improper passing, and possession of marijuana in a vehicle, the Neshoba Democrat, a Mississippi newspaper, reported this week.

Beyond these counts, she was charged earlier with offenses in Holmes County including burglary and shooting into a dwelling, the report said. If convicted on recent and prior charges, Whitehead could face several years in prison.

Passenger Faces Drug Charges

Also, a man with her in the car during the chase, Vincent Dion Howard, 35, of Weir, Miss. was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said that Howard was on parole for prior drug charges. Howard, too, could face a prison sentence if convicted.

The Feb. 21 chase started at the Philadelphia, Mississippi casino’s parking garage. The chase began with Silver Star security guards pursuing the car. Other law enforcement officials joined in the chase.

At one point, Neshoba County deputies were setting up a roadblock on Highway 16 when the suspect’s car approached. The deputies jumped out of the way to avoid the speeding car, the sheriff said. At least one of the deputies suffered minor injuries. Whitehead kept on driving.

The car then made its way to Carthage, Miss. It was stopped by Carthage police officers. The two suspects were arrested. It is unclear why authorities began to chase the car.

Prior Mississippi Casino Crimes

In an unrelated incident last September, Biloxi, Mississippi’s Golden Nugget Casino was the site of a shooting. Jereme Lamond Jones, 30, was later arrested for first-degree murder.

Jones was taken into custody by police near the casino. His case is believed to be still pending in local court.

Randy Johnson, 41, of Gulfport, Miss. died at the crime scene. He was a barber and had three children.

In still another unrelated incident, last May William Christopher Belk, 33, of Quitman, Miss. was sentenced to 16 years in prison in connection with the 2020 robbery of a security guard at a tribal gaming property. Belk allegedly aimed a firearm at the Bok Homa Casino security officer.

After fleeing, Belk allegedly stole a vehicle from the casino. A short time later, a Sandersville police officer saw the vehicle and tried to arrest Belk at a gas station.

Belk allegedly shot the officer, identified as Miguel Grimaldo, in the arm and face, according to WDAM, a local TV station. The officer was injured.

Belk then fled in the vehicle. Later, Laurel police officers saw the vehicle. Cops chased the car until the pursuit ended near a local Walmart and Belk was apprehended. He was charged with assault on a police officer. His court case is believed to still be pending.