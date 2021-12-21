Seneca Niagara Casino Security Shoots Down Music Video, Rapper Arrested

Posted on: December 21, 2021, 01:35h.

Last updated on: December 21, 2021, 01:47h.

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino security responded last Friday to an unapproved filming of a music video atop the resort’s parking garage. The incident happened around 4:45 pm local time after bypassers reported that one of the individuals had brandished a firearm.

The Seneca Niagara Casino’s adjacent parking garage structure was the site of a recent arrest on allegations of unlawful possession of a firearm. A man who police say was filming a rap video was the subject of the charges. (Image: Hoffman Architects)

Casino security at the Niagara Falls, N.Y., tribal casino called police after observing six people shooting a music video and one of the individuals holding a gun. Once police arrived, a suspect allegedly tossed the firearm off the roof of the garage, nearly striking the security guards standing below. The firearm in question was confiscated by police.

The Niagara Falls Police Department arrested Markiez A. Davis, 22, on three criminal charges. They include second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and a misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge.

The Law Offices of Stephen Bilkis & Associates in New York explains that a conviction of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon comes with a possible prison sentence of up to 15 years.

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree is a Class C felony. Because it is also classified as a violent felony offense, the minimum prison sentence is three and a half years,” the law firm stated.

No Business Interruption

Niagara Falls police said the six individuals claimed they were simply filming a music video for Davis, who goes by the stage name “King Duke.” But as most gamblers know, the casino is always filming, too.

Upon review of property surveillance video, police determined that the firearm found on the sidewalk below the parking structure had been tossed there by those involved in the rap video shoot. Police say the vehicle belonging to the group was additionally found to have “a large amount of cash hidden in the trunk.” An unspecified amount of marijuana was also seized from the vehicle.

Law enforcement did not detail whether charges would be brought against the five others.

The incident occurred without causing any interruption to Seneca Niagara Casino operations inside or elsewhere throughout the resort. The casino is the largest of the Seneca Nation gaming properties in upstate New York.

Seneca Niagara features more than 2,500 slot machines, 60 table games, and a sportsbook. The resort overlooks Niagara Falls State Park and offers 604 guestrooms, eight restaurants, meeting and wedding facilities, a spa, and retail shopping.

In related local criminal news, a Niagara Falls man was sentenced this week to four years in prison for his involvement in a 2019 shooting outside the Seneca Niagara Casino. Julian Seright, 40, will spend the next four years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Licenses Required

Police say Davis nor the others in his entourage were able to provide a license for the firearm. Subject to limited exceptions, New York law requires people who possess a handgun or pistol to obtain a license issued by the state.

Only residents of New York with valid documentation of residency can apply for such privileges. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, have no prior felony or serious offense convictions, be deemed of good moral character, and have a legally recognized reason for wanting to purchase and possess a firearm.