Scientific Games Adds New 10-Year Contract With the Ecuador National Lottery

Posted on: July 22, 2022, 07:05h.

Last updated on: July 22, 2022, 07:20h.

Scientific Games, the multi-faceted gaming company that is rebranding to Light & Wonder, continues to advance its global ambitions. Just after renewing a deal in Quebec, Canada, its latest target is Ecuador, where it has signed a new deal with the Ecuador National Lottery.

Scientific Games displays some of its games at GGE 2021. The lottery and gaming company has signed a new deal with the Ecuador National Lottery. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Lottery has awarded a new 10-year contract to the company for a line of new products. These include instant games, lottery systems, retail technology and a raffle-based lottery game system.

Lotteries and lottery-based products are becoming increasingly more prevalent in many places around the world. Ecuador has recognized their strength and wants to use it to further its support for different community causes.

Banking on the Lottery

The National Lottery hopes that upgrading its lottery and games offerings will reinvigorate its activities. Bringing in Scientific Games, which has extensive operations on virtually every continent, could give it the push it needs.

The proceeds generated from the sale of instant games and sweepstakes will benefit the Guayaquil Board of Beneficence, a major non-profit organization in Ecuador. It has been in operation since 1888 and distributes contributions to health, education and social protection programs.

The organization’s vision is to expand its social and charitable work to every corner of Ecuador. In particular, it looks to provide more support for people in conditions of vulnerability and extreme poverty.

The National Lottery’s new agreement with Scientific Games includes business intelligence software to manage operations. In addition, it brings a new instant game management system that drives performance and streamlines inventory control and game logistics, according to a press release.

Scientific Games Renews Quebec Deal

Just a few days ago, Scientific Games announced that it had extended its long-standing partnership with Loto Quebec. As a result, it is the primary instant games partner for the lottery.

Scientific Games has agreed to a five-year contract that will see it develop unique instant scratch-offs specific to the province. This is after having recently invested millions in its Quebec facility.

“The company’s leaders understand what we are trying to accomplish by creating new, exciting instant game entertainment for our players. They also support us in creating greener scratch games to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Isabelle Jean, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Lotteries at Loto-Quebec.

Both parties have a long history of working together. Scientific Games has supplied Loto-Quebec with gaming solutions for over 50 years and has made a commitment to the province by opening its Montreal facility.

Scientific Games has developed over 4,500 instant games for Loto-Quebec throughout the 52-year-old arrangement. This includes the first lottery game Loto-Quebec ever offered.

Despite being active in states across the US and numerous countries in Latin America and Europe, Scientific Games has had certain financial difficulties. Last September, it reported outstanding debt of $8.8 billion, but has since figured out how to get out of the hole. However, dropping plans to spend a small fortune on the purchase of SciPlay and offloading certain assets helped it to gain ground.