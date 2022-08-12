Rush Street Scores Latin American Expansion Through Larger LaLiga Deal

Posted on: August 12, 2022, 10:57h.

Last updated on: August 12, 2022, 01:21h.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) signed a deal for its RushBet brand to become the official partner of Spain’s LaLiga in Colombia Late last year. It is now taking that partnership with the top-tier soccer league to the next level, expanding it to other parts of Latin America.

New FC Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the soccer field as he gets started with his new team. Barcelona is part of Spain’s LaLiga soccer league, which just expanded its partnership with sports betting operator RushBet in South America. (Image: Getty Images)

RushBet is now LaLiga’s exclusive and official sports betting partner in South America. The two signed an agreement that covers the next three soccer seasons, giving RushBet the rights to use LaLiga’s intellectual property (IP) from its top two divisions, LaLiga Santander and LaLiga Smartbank.

In addition to displaying the league’s team names, logos, and more, RushBet can also recruit certain former players for promotional purposes. These initiatives will include exclusive meet-and-greets between fans and those players, according to a company press release.

RushBet Scores With LaLiga

Competition for gaming customers in Latin America is growing as more countries embrace sports betting and gambling. There is also strong competition between LaLiga and the English Premier League (EPL) to win over regional customers.

But the partnership may mean LaLiga can gain an edge over EPL. With the deal, RushBet will promote LaLiga in part by giving away LaLiga merchandise, including player jerseys and game balls.

Following its success in Colombia with RushBet, it now eyes expansion in other South American countries. Among these are Peru, Argentina, and, possibly, the potentially explosive Brazilian market.

As part of its ongoing campaigns to attract customers, RushBet will have a role in LaLiga’s local social media presence. In addition, the two will continue the development of hospitality packages that they already offer. For example, the partnership’s “Money Can’t Buy Experiences” initiatives include a range of premium gifts, such as all-expenses-paid trips to games.

LaLiga Adds New Exposure

LaLiga may have a larger fan base than the EPL in Latin America. But outside the region, its viewership is much longer. To attempt to capture a larger audience, LaLiga is currently securing new broadcasting rights deals. These deals would give the broadcaster greater exposure in key markets, including the UK.

The league just signed a three-year deal with broadcast company ITV in the UK. Through this agreement, ITV will air 10 matches each season. All will be carried on free-to-air TV, with the agreement covering the next three seasons. Fans can catch the games on ITV, ITV4, and ITV Hub channels.

LaLiga is coming to @ITV 😁🇪🇸 Read more 👇 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 12, 2022

The first game ITV will broadcast is coming soon. ITV4 will air the match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad on Aug. 21.