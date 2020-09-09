Rural Southwestern Tribal Casinos Have Worriesome Outlook for Recovery

Tribal gaming properties in the Southwestern US, especially those in rural areas, are among the most vulnerable to continuing economic risk because of the impact from coronavirus, national experts warn.

Joseph Kalt, a political economist at Harvard who studies American Indian economic development, warns he is fairly pessimistic about the speed of the recovery that gaming will see due to the pandemic. (Image: COVID-19 Hub)

Joseph Kalt, a political economist who heads up the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development, explained to Casino.org that many casinos in Indian Country located in rural regions, such as in New Mexico, are often dependent on transient tourists who stop at a gaming property while they are driving through the region during a summer vacation. Their numbers have dwindled since the pandemic began.

I would worry about their recovery,” Kalt said about these properties. He points out that their fate depends on the recovery of the region.

He has relatively less concern over larger tribal gaming properties located in big metropolitan areas. Overall, however, the outlook for recovery for tribal gaming properties in the West is not positive, Kalt warned.

He notes how COVID-19 is going through a second wave in the Southwest. There is a resurgence in a lot of places.

“I’m fairly pessimistic about the speed of the recovery that gaming will see,” Kalt said, further pointing out how tribal casinos are important to the Southwest region’s economy.

In a report released in May, the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development noted how dependent many Western regions are on the tribal casinos. In Arizona, tribal gaming was supporting more than 51,000 jobs and $1.9 billion in worker income, the report said. In California, tribal gaming was linked to 176,000 jobs and more than $8.6 billion in salaries.

“My sense is that … problems for tribal economies persist. Many are hospitality-based and as long as both restrictions on and preferences against travel and gatherings persist, tribal economies will struggle,” Miriam Jorgensen, research director for both the Native Nations Institute at the University of Arizona and the Harvard Project on American Indian Economic Development, told Casino.org.

Loss of Revenue Devastating on Tribes

A Colorado-based attorney who specializes in tribal law, Rory Dilweg of Ocotillo Law and Policy Partners, further points out that “the decline in revenue caused by COVID-19 has been devastating for tribes.

“Tribal casinos have had to lay off employees due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, as well as due to fewer patrons upon reopening. Casinos are also facing higher costs, because of their anti-virus precautions,” Dilweg told Casino.org.

“Tribal governments have had to cut back on services and benefits to tribal members due to the reduction in gaming revenue. Continued reduction in gaming revenue will be particularly painful for the tribes that have built their economies and paid for government services with that revenue,” he added.

One example of the drop in tribal gaming revenue was seen in Arizona. Earlier this month, the Arizona Department of Gaming reported that revenue from tribal casinos in the first quarter of the current fiscal year was 52 percent of what it was in the same quarter last year.

The state received $13.9 million from the casinos. Much of this decrease is due to casino closures due to the pandemic. The shutterings led to anxiety for the tribes, their workers and communities, as well as the states in which they operate.

Last month, a recent national survey from the Seattle Entertainment Group revealed that 97 percent of casino executives said the $8 billion in coronavirus relief funds is insufficient to mitigate the economic impact caused by the pandemic, and just 3 percent of casino management officials taking part in the survey are confident they can resume normal operations by the end of 2020.

Many Navajo Nation Members Suffer COVID-19 Illness

“I think an aspect of economic recovery that people need to take into account with regard to the Navajo Nation, White Mountain Apache Tribe and a number of other Native nations, is that almost every family in these communities has been affected in a profound way by COVID-19,” Miriam Jorgensen added.

“Everyone in the Navajo Nation knows someone who got very ill, nearly everyone knows someone who died.”