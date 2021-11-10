Rivers Casino Des Plaines Gambler Claims He Was Robbed After Winning $40K in Cash

A 34-year-old Arizona man claims that after visiting Rivers Casino Des Plaines in Illinois, two assailants robbed him at gunpoint and stole some $40,000 in cash that he had just won while gambling.

Cordero Supe is seen talking with FOX 32 Chicago just moments after he says two gunmen robbed him of $40,000 in cash outside Rivers Casino Des Plaines. Supe claims his attack came after he found some luck inside the casino. (Image: FOX 32 Chicago)

The alleged victim, Cordero Supe, told police that a woman was chatting with him inside the Chicago suburb casino. He now believes that person might have been involved in the subsequent theft by tipping off the two men who confronted him.

Supe says that after exiting the casino with roughly $40,000 in cash winnings at around 2:25 am on November 8, two men wearing bandanas covering their faces approached him in a dark-colored vehicle. They brandished firearms and demanded that he hand them the cash.

I walked out and I was attacked by two young men in a blue four-door sedan,” Supe told FOX 32 Chicago. “They hopped out in the middle of the parking lot with a gun and told me to give them everything.”

Rivers Casino is jointly owned by Churchill Downs and Rush Street Gaming, the latter being an Illinois-based gaming firm. The casino offers more than 1,000 slot machines, 65 table games, and a BetRivers Sportsbook.

Alleged Victim Files Casino Complaint

Supe says he is originally from Chicago and was in town visiting. Despite not being an area resident, Supe told local media that he’s a regular at Rivers Casino Des Plaines, and he was shocked to experience a lackadaisical response from the property’s security team.

“I felt like Rivers would’ve protected me. I am a black card member who spends hundreds of thousands of dollars up here,” Supe explained.

The alleged victim said security did not respond to the parking lot in the immediate aftermath of the crime. “I had to run back inside” to tell them what happened, he stated.

The casino later issued a statement somewhat contradicting Supe’s claims.

“We appreciate the rapid response of our first responders, and we immediately provided the property’s robust surveillance footage to law enforcement agencies to assist in their investigation,” the casino release stated. “The safety and security of guests and team members is Rivers’ top priority.

Given the environment, Rivers has indefinitely increased exterior security patrols 24/7 as part of a property-wide enhancement of additional security and surveillance measures,” the statement added.

Supe explained that, along with the cash, he was forced to give his car keys and cellphone to the robbers. But fortunately, he had a second cellphone on him, which he used to snap a photo of the blue vehicle allegedly involved in the attack.

Casino Crime Latest

The Rivers Casino Des Plaines alleged crime is yet another headline-grabbing incident involving gamblers being targeted by criminals.

Just last month, a New Jersey man was followed from Parx Casino near Philadelphia after he won around $10,000. Police say 27-year-old Jekai Reid-John of Norristown trailed Sree Aravapalli, 54, to his home in Plainsboro, N.J.

After arriving at his residence, Reid-John allegedly shot Aravapalli and stole the money. Aravapalli, a pharmaceutical executive and father of two teenage children, later died at a hospital.