Resorts World Las Vegas to Interview Candidates for 6,000 Jobs, As Tourism Remains Slow

Posted on: December 1, 2020, 03:14h.

Last updated on: December 1, 2020, 03:38h.

Job interview invitations are going out within days to potential employees for the 6,000 jobs at Resorts World Las Vegas. This is happening as tourism in Las Vegas is in a slump.

Resorts World Las Vegas, seen here, is set to open on the Las Vegas Strip next summer. Company executives are preparing to interview candidates for jobs at the resort. (Image: Fox5 Vegas)

Resort World Las Vegas executive Lori Calderon said on LinkedIn this week that company leaders “will begin the process of extending invitations to interview this upcoming week.”

She is executive director of talent acquisition and community engagement at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Calderon encouraged people to apply for jobs by going to the Resorts World Las Vegas website. A careers link on the site allows applicants to create a profile and search for job titles. The site also allows job seekers to chat with a virtual recruiter.

The careers site includes duties and requirement for the available jobs.

Falloff in Tourism

The 3,500-room Resorts World Las Vegas is slated to open next summer. It is under construction on the west side of the Las Vegas Strip, near Slots-A-Fun and Circus Circus.

Malaysia-based Genting Group, which owns the property, is partnering with Hilton Hotels and Resorts on the project. The $4.3-billion Resorts World Las Vegas is the most expensive property on the Strip, topping the $4.18-billion Cosmopolitan. The Cosmopolitan towers over the Jockey Club, a longtime property on the west side of the Strip near the Bellagio.

The construction of Resorts World Las Vegas comes at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has led to a slowdown in tourism to Las Vegas. Several hotel-casinos have closed during the middle of the week because of low consumer demand. These include the Mandalay Bay and Park MGM.

The midweek occupancy rate on the Strip is 38.6 percent. The weekend occupancy rate is 64.2 percent, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. In October, tourism visitation was down nearly 50 percent compared to the same month last year.

Much of the falloff in midweek tourism is attributed to a decline in conventions and large events. These events are seen as helpful in filling up hotel towers in the middle of the week.

Even in the current slowdown, Resorts World Las Vegas will be the second new hotel-casino to open in the Las Vegas Valley over several months. Circa Resort, an adults-only property in downtown Las Vegas, opened its gaming areas on Oct. 28. More than 500 of its 777 hotel rooms are set to open before the end of the year.

Mafia Era

Resorts World Las Vegas is being built at the site of the now-demolished Stardust Casino. The Stardust was at the center of author Nicholas Pileggi’s 1995 nonfiction book, Casino: Love and Honor in Las Vegas. The book chronicles events during an era when Mafia figures ran some Las Vegas casinos.

With film director Martin Scorsese, Pileggi co-wrote the screenplay for the movie Casino, based on the book. Last month, the Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas unveiled an exhibit of items from the movie.

Pileggi recently told Casino.org he misses the intimacy and “magic” of the smaller casinos from that era, but said the larger new properties are “spectacular.”