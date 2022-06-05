Reno’s Atlantis Casino Parking Lot Killing Under Investigation by Nevada Cops

Posted on: June 4, 2022, 06:26h.

Last updated on: June 4, 2022, 06:26h.

Reno, Nev. police are continuing to search for the killer of a man at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa parking lot. The victim suffered at least one gunshot wound Friday night.

Reno, Nev.’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, pictured above. The venue’s parking lot was the site of a fatal shooting. (Image: Atlantis Casino Resort Spa)

Cops were notified about the shooting at about 11 pm. EMTs tried to save the man, but he passed away shortly after suffering the wounds, KRNV, a local TV station, reported.

Reno Police Lt. Anthony Elges told the TV station it appears the shooter or shooters knew the victim before the shooting. Police did not detail the motive for the shooting.

The victim’s identity was being withheld Saturday until his family could be notified. Police did not release a description of the suspect.

It is likely they were searching for evidence and witnesses at the crime scene this weekend. Officers also will likely review surveillance video from the casino.

It was unclear if the victim had been in the casino before the shooting. The casino is operated by Monarch Casino & Resort.

Life Sentence for Earlier Shooting

Earlier shootings have taken place or were linked to Reno casinos. Last June, Daniel Shadow Bear Hutchinson, 24, and Justin Tyron Jackson, 55, both of Chiloquin, Ore. were found guilty in a casino killing.

The verdict was announced following a three-week jury trial at Nevada’s Washoe District Court. Both men had entered not guilty pleas.

In August, Hutchinson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on the murder charge. A consecutive eight to 20-year sentence was given for the use of a deadly weapon charge, according to KTVN, a Reno TV station. Another consecutive eight to 20-year term was also imposed for attempted robbery. And he was given a two to five-year consecutive sentence for the felon in possession of a firearm charge.

Jackson was sentenced to a total of 36 years to life in prison. The victim was Christopher Dressler, 37, of Sparks.

The defendants met the victim at Reno’s Club Cal Neva Casino on Oct. 11, 2019. Later, the duo and Dressler walked to California Avenue, where they allegedly attempted to rob him in a vacant lot. Hutchinson then allegedly shot Dressler in the chest.

Dressler was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The two men were arrested a short time later.

Police Involved Casino Shooting

Also, Reno police officer Thomas White was ruled justified when he fired two shots, killing 24-year-old Steven Valenzuela at the Eldorado Casino in Reno in 2017.

Valenzuela was a suspect in an armed robbery, according to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office. When officers located Valenzuela, he fled inside the casino and was ultimately confronted by White in an elevator.

The suspect had a firearm with him. When Valenzuela began advancing towards White, the officer fired two shots. Valenzuela was a known gang member.