Las Vegas Strip Stabbing: Police ID Suspect, Victims Of Attack That Left Two Dead

Posted on: October 7, 2022, 05:58h.

Last updated on: October 7, 2022, 12:04h.

Police have identified Yonni Barrios, 32, as the suspect who stabbed two people to death on Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip. He has been charged with two counts of open murder and six counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, and is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center.

Police released this mug shot of Yonni Barrios, 32, the man they say stabbed two people to death and wounded six others on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday. (Image: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Clark County Coroner’s Office also identified the two victims who died in the fatal stabbing as Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen Digiovanni, 30, both of Las Vegas. According to Britain’s Daily Mail, Digiovanni was a former elementary school teacher.

As of Thursday evening, six surviving victims of the attack were still being treated for injuries at University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital. Three were in critical condition, while another three appeared to be stable.

Barrios’ motive for the unprovoked attack is “unknown at this time,” police said, referring to it as an isolated incident.

All evidence indicates Barrios acted alone and there are no outstanding suspects at this time,” said Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief James LaRochelle.

Barrios is expected in court Friday morning.

Slain Victim Taught Elementary School

According to the Daily Mail, victim Digiovanni previously worked as an elementary school teacher at the 9th Bridge School in Las Vegas. Last night, a Washington State man named Gage DiGiovanni posted on Facebook that Digiovanni was his sister.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye and see you later to my amazing little sister,” his post read. “Maris was a victim of the horrific random stabbing of 8 people in Las Vegas today. Please pray for our family and her husband. We appreciate the space to grieve in the coming days and know she touched your lives as she did ours.”

Maris Mareen Digiovanni, killed yesterday in an unprovoked stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip, reportedly taught elementary school in Las Vegas. (Image: dailymail.co.uk)

The incident, which shut down the Las Vegas Strip’s intersection with Spring Mountain Road for hours on Thursday, was reported around 11:42 a.m. in the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., which is near Wynn Las Vegas.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, a second died at University Medical Center hospital. A large kitchen knife was recovered at the scene.

Barrios attempted to flee eastbound on Sands Avenue, according to police, but was followed by concerned citizens calling in reports of his whereabouts, and apprehended by a security guard and police. Police released the surveillance video below, which they believe shows Barrios running from the scene of the attacks.

Eyewitness Reports

Witnesses at the scene told a reporter from KTNV-TV that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations, and that some of the victims may have been street performers who take photos with tourists while dressed as showgirls.

One witness told KTNV’s reporter that he “thought he heard three or four showgirls laughing, though it turned out to be screaming.” The witness said he saw “a lot of blood,” as one of the apparent victims ran across a pedestrian bridge.

Officials React

“Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy,” Gov. Steve Sisolak posted on Twitter Thursday afternoon. “At the state level, we will continue to work with partners in law enforcement to make resources available on the ground and ensure the Las Vegas Strip remains a safe and welcoming place for all to visit.”

The Twitter account for Clark County, Nev. added: “Our thoughts are with the victims of this senseless attack on the Strip today. We are grateful for the quick response from our @ClarkCountyFD, @LVMPD and other first responders.”