Playtika Solitaire Game Contributing to Planting of New California Forest

Posted on: April 21, 2022, 11:51h.

Last updated on: April 21, 2022, 11:54h.

In honor of Earth Day, mobile gaming company Playtika is joining a slew of corporations commemorating the occasion, leveraging one of its popular solitaire games to assist in the planting of a forest in California.

Playtika’s Solitaire Grand Harvest. The company is using the game to raise funds for to replant a California forest. (Image: YouTube)

The company said its Solitaire Grand Harvest (SGH) game is working with Tree-Nation on an initiative that allows players to participate in the planting of a forest in Lake Hughes, Calif. — an area ravaged by wildfires.

In a pledge to restore forests devastated by wildfires in California, the popular mobile game will build an ‘SGH Forest’ on behalf of its player community via its environmental arm – SGH Eco,” according to a statement issued by Playtika. “The team will plant over 36,000 trees in two phases: one beginning tomorrow to coincide with Earth Day, and another later in the year.”

SGH is the top grossing solitaire game in the US produced by Supertreat GmbH, which is a studio owned by Israel-based Playtika.

SGH Players Helping Restore California Forest

The Lake Fire raged in August 2020 in the Angeles National Forest near Los Angeles. It burned nearly 32,000 acres, destroying 12 buildings and injuring four firefighters. There were no deaths and the cause remains unknown.

SGH players can capitalize on special in-app promotions to contribute to the planting. They’ll also receive participation certificates as well as pictures and updates on reforesting effort.

Playtika was one of the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and mobile devices, has over 35 million monthly users. Its well-known games include Bingo Blitz, Caesars Slots, Slotomania, and World Series of Poker (WSOP) Social.

SGH Planting Theme

Playtika’s SGH could be the ideal game for Earth Day and an endeavor such as raising funds for a new forest because as players advance through various levels, they plant digital crops inside the game.

“This special Earth Day event will see the game’s virtual world make real-world impact, with players contributing to the planting and growth of an actual forest in California alongside the crops they typically grow in the game setting,” adds Playtika.

The gaming company was founded in 2010 and was acquired by Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) the following year. Facing a neeed for cash, the casino operator parted with the mobile games company in 2016, selling it a group of Chinese investors for $4.4 billion.

Playtika went public in January 2021 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker “PLTK.” The stock is down 36.58% over the past year.