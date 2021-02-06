Phoenix Woman Arrested in Desert Diamond Casino Kidnap Case

A Phoenix woman who is accused of helping a known gang member and another accomplice kidnap and rob two female gamblers outside the Desert Diamond Casino, near Glendale, Arizona was arrested Tuesday following a police helicopter chase.

Lisa Gomez is accused of stealing purses, credit cards, smartphones, and at least $3,000 in cash. (Image: MSCO)

Lisa Gomez, 28, has been charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated robbery for her alleged role in the January 13 abduction of two women who had recently won at the casino. She has also been charged with drug possession.

Police arrested Isaac Castro Gonzalez, 38, on January 15 for his involvement in the case. He is currently being held without bond on charges that include kidnapping, armed robbery, and impersonating a police officer.

Gonzalez is a documented member of the Wet Back Power 31st Avenue and the Border Brothers gangs in Phoenix.

Posing as Cops

According to prosecutors, Gomez is seen on the casino’s surveillance video following the victims through the casino, apparently after she saw one of them hit a $300 jackpot.

Prosecutors also believe that Gomez was in one of two cars that ambushed the pair as they drove home shortly afterwards.

Just after 2am, the women were stopped in their BMW SUV by what they thought was an unmarked police car, a Chevrolet Malibu, flashing emergency lights. Meanwhile, another vehicle, a Nissan Titan, boxed them in.

According to the arrest report, the women were forced from their vehicle and their hands were bound with zip ties and handcuffs. They were then placed in the back seat of their BMW, as one of the suspects held them down so they could not see where they were being driven.

Their kidnappers threatened to kill them if they refused to tell them their PIN numbers. One brandished a gun. When the victims complied, the suspects drove around to various ATM machines, emptying their bank accounts and taking several thousand dollars.

They also stole their purses and cell phones, before releasing them at around 5am. When police arrived, one of the victims still had zip ties on her hands.

Resisting Arrest

The Chevrolet Malibu was traced to Gonzalez, who barricaded himself in when detectives arrived at his home with a warrant. A SWAT team was called, and he was subsequently arrested.

By tracking a cell phone Gonzalez had called, police located the Nissan Titan on February 2 and attempted to pull it over. But the vehicle failed to stop, and a chase ensued. Eventually, the two individuals inside fled on foot, and the passenger in the car, Gomez, was apprehended.

The driver, who authorities believe is an accomplice in the kidnapping, escaped.

According to AZ Central, she was due to be sentenced on charges of drug possession on January 14, the day after the kidnapping, but the hearing was postponed because she was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.