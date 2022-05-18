Pennsylvania Mount Airy Casino Kidnapper, Robber Arrested, Cops Reveal

Specialized police officers apprehended a man this week wanted for the kidnapping and robbing of a rideshare driver. She was giving him a ride from Pennsylvania’s Mount Airy Casino when he allegedly placed a gun on her neck.

Pennsylvania’s Mount Airy Casino, pictured above. The casino was where a man got picked up for a ride. He soon allegedly robbed and kidnapped the driver. He was recently arrested. (Image: Mount Airy Casino)

Brandon Pearsall-McNeally, 29, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. was located and apprehended by the York County Drug Task Force on Monday, according to the Pocono Record, a local newspaper. Assisting were the Pennsylvania State Police’s Fugitive Unit and US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

The incident took place on April 7. The victim is a 26-year-old woman. She was a “cash-Uber” driver, the report said. She was not injured.

The driver, who was accompanied by her boyfriend, had picked up Pearsall-McNeally at the Westgate Apartments in Stroudsburg, Pa. At about 1 am, they took him to the casino.

When they got to the gaming property in Mt Pocono, Pearsall-McNeally paid $30 for the ride.

Then, at about 3 am he texted her to pick him up at the casino. She drove to the casino and let him into her vehicle. He was in the back seat.

Threats Made

Soon, Pearsall-McNeally took out a pistol and put it on her neck, police said. He allegedly threatened to kill her and stole her money.

He also wanted her to contact her boyfriend so he could rob him, police added.

The woman driver later dropped the man off in a parking lot in East Stroudsburg. State police were contacted.

Pearsall-McNealy was charged with kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats, theft, receiving stolen property, prohibited possession of a firearm, simple assault, and reckless endangerment. His case was turned over to local prosecutors.

Prior Casino Arrest

Police later confirmed that Pearsall-McNeally was arrested previously at Wind Creek Bethlehem casino.

Last July, McNealy met someone on the casino floor. They planned an alleged drug deal for the parking lot. But once there, McNealy allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim, police said. He then stole money and drugs, police add.

During July’s robbery, he allegedly threatened the victim, saying that he would “blow” his “head off,” LehighValleyLive.com, a regional news site, reported.

Police were able to identify McNealy. He contacted Bethlehem police and allegedly confessed to much of the incident. The victim also recognized McNealy in a photographic lineup, the report adds.

For that incident, McNealy was charged with robbery, possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, terroristic threats, and driving on a suspended license, LehighValleyLive.com said. The case is apparently still pending in court.