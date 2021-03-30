Penn & Teller Announce Show Protocols for Rio Las Vegas Return

Posted on: March 30, 2021, 12:24h.

Last updated on: March 30, 2021, 01:05h.

Penn & Teller, the longest-running magician mainstays on the Las Vegas Strip, are returning to their Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino stage next month.

Penn & Teller are seen here last December speaking outside the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino after its reopening. The magicians plan to resume their live show next month at the resort. (Image: Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After more than a year dark because of COVID-19, the magic duo plans to return to its live show on Thursday, April 22. Shows are planned for April 22-25, April 29-May 2, and May 6-May 7. Tickets start at $60.

We haven’t been on stage in over a year, so we don’t know whether the audience will be coming to see us do miracles, or just to see if we remember which way to face on stage. But no matter what, we’re excited to return to our home at the Rio!” Jillette added.

Penn & Teller have been performing at the Rio since 2001. They are currently the longest-running headliners to play at the same Las Vegas casino in the town’s history.

Positive Sign for Las Vegas

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) earlier this month allowed casinos to increase their indoor operating capacity from 35 percent to 50 percent. The governor additionally said gatherings inside theaters and convention spaces can increase to 50 percent of their standard capacity.

Concerts and conventions play a critical role in keeping Las Vegas hotel rooms and casino floors busy. Being one of Southern Nevada’s most-recognized shows, Penn & Teller’s pending return is a significant step in the region’s economic rebound.

Audience members, however, will find a new normal.

The audience will be limited to 257 people, all of who must wear face masks throughout the show. Guests will be assigned one of three times to arrive at the theater to allow for a socially distanced entry process.

Officials Believe Demand Rampant

Las Vegas casino executives are optimistic that visitors will return once the COVID-19 vaccine is in more arms.

Visitor volume remains down. A little more than 1.5 million people traveled to Las Vegas in February, a year-over-year decline of nearly 54 percent.

However, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says Americans should continue to avoid nonessential travel.

“The goal is not to open up travel, open up things because we’re scaling up vaccination,” Dr. Walensky stated during a White House briefing today. “I so badly want to be done. We’re almost there. But not quite yet.”