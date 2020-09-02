Padres Cement Place as World Series Contender with Active Trade Deadline

Posted on: September 1, 2020, 07:18h.

Last updated on: September 1, 2020, 07:20h.

The San Diego Padres were the big winners at Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, solidifying their status as an unlikely World Series contender.

San Diego acquired pitcher Mike Clevinger from Cleveland in a trade-deadline deal between contenders. (Image: David Richard/USA TODAY Sports)

Before this abbreviated season, the Padres were +4,000 to win the championship, tied for the 10th-longest odds. Even on the eve of the deadline, they were +2,500. Now, with the acquisition of ace pitcher Mike Clevinger from Cleveland on Monday and a handful of others players in separate deals, they’re +1,700 at DraftKings. That’s the 10th-shortest odds.

Mike Clevinger is a nice pickup for them,” Johnny Avello, the director of race and sportsbook operations for DraftKings, told Casino.org. “They went a tick down to 17/1. They’re having a great year. This just helps them. Certainly, they look like they’re a playoff team and maybe even a contender for it all when it’s all said and done.”

Clevinger is 1-1 on the season. He’s been an ace, with ERAs of 3.11 in 2017, 3.02 in 2018, 2.71 in 2019 and 3.18 in four starts this season. He should provide a push for the Padres, who are 22-17 and owners of the second-best record in the National League.

What about Cleveland?

Usually at the trade deadline, losing teams are unloading top players (and top salaries) in return for prospects. That’s not the case for Cleveland, which has the American League’s fourth-best record at 21-14.

The Indians received six players in the deal, mostly prospects.

I don’t know what it means getting all those players for this year,” Avello said. “I know it means a lot for future years. There’s obviously some good stuff in that bag. It’s like going on a Web site and buying pickle ball equipment and they say, ‘We’re sending you a whole bunch of stuff for a hundred bucks.’ In that bag, you’re going to find some good stuff and then you’re going to have some stuff that’s no good to you. I think they’ll find some nuggets.”

The fallout from the trade not only showed up in the Indians’ championship odds, which went from +1,500 before the deadline to +2,000 after the deadline. Now, their American League Central rivals, the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox, have shorter odds. The White Sox are +1,500 from +1,800 and the Twins are +1,200 from +1,100.

Latest World Series Odds

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the best record in MLB, stood pat at the trade deadline and remain the favorite to win the World Series. The Yankees, who aren’t even leading the AL East, have the second-shortest championship odds but also did nothing at the deadline to fortify their weak pitching. They were the World Series favorites after free agency.

It’s Tampa Bay, not New York, that leads the East. The Rays have the third-lowest payroll and third-shortest championship odds.

Here are the latest odds from DraftKings: