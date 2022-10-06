World-Famous Las Vegas Nightclub Abruptly Closes

Posted on: October 6, 2022, 04:39h.

Last updated on: October 6, 2022, 05:12h.

Light Nightclub at Mandalay Bay suddenly and permanently closed yesterday. It was one of the best-known and longest-lasting brands in Las Vegas nightlife history. No reason for the closure was provided by Clique Hospitality, which operated the club.

Employees were informed of the closure only a day before, according to Casino.org’s own Vital Vegas blogger Scott Roeben, who broke the news yesterday. The closure was so unexpected, Light’s website still advertises a whole calendar of DJ appearances that will never occur – starting with Kid Funk on Friday and DJ J-Nice on Saturday.

Light’s out at Mandalay Bay. No reason for the abrupt closure was provided by Clique Hospitality, which ran the nightclub. (Image: Casino.org)

Light was closed for two years because of the pandemic shutdown. When it reopened in February of this year, it was the final major Las Vegas Strip nightclub to do so. According to Roeben, Light “never felt like it got its footing back following the pandemic closure.”

Ray of Light

The original Light was opened in a 10,000-square-foot space at Bellagio in 2001 by the Light Group. It soon became one of the most influential club operations in Las Vegas history. Parties (and just regular weekend nights) at the hotspot attracted celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

That Light closed in 2007, reopening as The Bank, another Light Group brand that lasted there until 2018. However, Light found a new life at Mandalay Bay in 2013 – originally in partnership with Cirque du Soleil – in the 26,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Rumjungle.

Light’s day club, Daylight Beach Club, remains open, but will close for the season on Oct. 16. When the day club reopen next spring, it expected to hire back some former Light employees. According to Roeben, they’re also being offered positions at the other Clique Hospitality operations.

These include Clique Lounge and the The Barbershop at the Cosmopolitan, The Still at the Mirage, Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge at Resorts World and Tailgate Social at Palace Station. Clique Hospitality is also bringing the Proper Eats food hall to Aria something this winter.

There’s been no announcement of what might follow Light at Mandalay Bay.