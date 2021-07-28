Oklahoma Court Approves Warrants for Two Alleged Tribal Casino Bandits

Arrest warrants were issued recently by Oklahoma’s Sequoyah County District Court for two suspects who allegedly took part in a robbery at Cherokee Casino Roland in 2019, according to a published report.

The entrance to Cherokee Casino Roland, pictured above. The Oklahoma gaming property was the site of a 2019 robbery of a female player. Warrants were issued for the alleged robbers.

The Sequoyah County Times, a local newspaper, reported the duo, Angelica M. Wade, 22, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla. and Jeremy Nabors, 34, of McAlester, Okla. allegedly robbed $1,800 from a woman in the gaming property.

Both face second-degree robbery charges. If convicted, each could face up to 10 years in prison.

The casino is operated by Cherokee Nation Entertainment. It is located in Roland, Okla. Roland is a small town 112 miles southeast of Tulsa. It is close to the Ozark National Forest.

Police Reviewed Casino Video

Much of the case rests on surveillance video from the gaming property. It shows the victim playing on a gaming machine.

The two suspects were nearby. The victim cashed out her winnings.

Wade then approached the victim and allegedly forcefully stole the money from the woman’s hand, police said.

Nabors held Wade’s drink before she walked over to the victim. He watched Wade stealing the money, police said.

As Wade walked away, the victim chased her. The victim then ran toward the casino’s parking garage.

Once outside, Wade allegedly ran into a parking lot. She then headed toward a motel and a local diner. She got into a car. The car then sped away from the site.

Police released photos of the two suspects after the robbery. But their names apparently were unclear.

On May 13, 2021, police got a tip that the male suspect was Nabors. Later, cops in a nearby town identified the suspects as Wade and Nabors. They were in a relationship in 2019.

Also, the couple were banned from local businesses back then after they were suspected of shoplifting and trespassing, police said.

Police added they also discovered that an impounded car that had been stolen was the vehicle used by the pair when they allegedly committed the robbery in Roland.

Inside the car were items that belonged to Nabors, police said. Also, inside were stolen items, police add.

Earlier Oklahoma Robbery

Earlier this month, in an unrelated incident an Oklahoma man reported that bandits invaded his house, brutally beat him up, and stole approximately $5,000. He had won the money at Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Okla.

Masked bandits kicked in a front door of his Lawton home, according to the victim’s story, as reported in local media. One of the duo had a firearm.

The victim was knocked out to the point where he became unconscious. The robbers allegedly stole the money and a cell phone. When he came to, the victim contacted his mother. She transported him to a local hospital.

He told police he had fractures in his skull, orbital socket, and nose. He also suffered bleeding in his brain. He was given treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit for several days, reported KFDX, a local TV station, based on his accounts to police.