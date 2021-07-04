Oklahoma Casino Winner Claims Severe Injuries After Robbers Stole About $5K

Posted on: July 4, 2021, 10:52h.

Last updated on: July 4, 2021, 11:43h.

Oklahoma police are continuing to look into a man’s account that bandits invaded his house, brutally beat him up, and stole approximately $5,000. He had won the money at a local gaming property.

Entrance to Comanche Nation Casino in Lawton, Okla., shown here. A casino winner claims his jackpot was later stolen in a violent robbery. (Image: Comanche Nation Casino)

The incident began in the middle of a recent night. Masked bandits kicked in a front door of his Lawton, Okla. home, according to the victim’s story, as reported in local media. One of the duo had a firearm.

The victim was knocked out to the point where he became unconscious. The robbers allegedly stole the money and a cell phone. When he came to, he contacted his mother. She transported him to a local hospital.

He reported to police he had fractures in his skull, orbital socket, and nose. He also suffered bleeding in his brain. He was given treatment in the hospital’s intensive care unit for several days, reported KFDX, a local TV station, based on his accounts to police.

He further told police he won the money at the Comanche Nation Casino located in Lawton. A short time after his jackpot, he told a female friend about the winnings.

He suspected she may have tipped off the robbers about the casino cash. The victim was not identified. He lives alone in the residence.

Earlier Casino Crime

In an unrelated incident, a grand jury last month indicted a suspect for allegedly shooting at officers in the parking lot at the Comanche Nation Casino.

The suspect, Michael Oloa of Lawton, had been prohibited from entering the Comanche Nation Casino, KSWO, a local TV station reported.

But on May 25, Oloa went to the gaming property. Comanche Nation police went up to Oloa on the gaming floor. They asked him to show an ID. He first provided what police claimed was a fake ID.

Soon, he ran from them and made his way to the parking lot. He allegedly fired a shot at at least one officer. They tried to jolt him with a taser. But he still was able to run to a nearby apartment complex. He was apprehended there.

Police later looked into Oloa’s criminal history. He is prohibited from owning a gun, police said. That is because he had been convicted of felonies, KSWO said.

He was charged with assaulting a federal officer and having a firearm while being a convicted felon for the recent incident, the report said. He could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted on the two charges, the report adds.

Lucky Star Casinos Gradually Reopen

In another unrelated incident, six Lucky Star Casinos in Oklahoma were shuttered temporarily last month after a ransomware attack.

Some locations have since reopened. For instance, the Watonga site reopened Saturday. Concho and Clinton reopened earlier.

We are working on getting our other locations open,” the casino operation said in a recent Facebook post.

Lucky Star Casinos are owned and operated by the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes of Oklahoma.