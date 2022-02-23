Oklahoma Casino Shooter Caused $33K in Damage to Hotel Days Earlier, Cops Said

Posted on: February 23, 2022, 08:58h.

Last updated on: February 23, 2022, 10:21h.

The man who was arrested Saturday for allegedly firing shots at an Oklahoma gaming property parking lot earlier went on a drug-induced damage spree at an Arkansas hotel, recent news reports revealed. The hotel incident ended with him naked in the lobby.

A Fayetteville, Ark. police vehicle, pictured above. Cops investigated a recent damage spree at a local hotel. (Image: Fayetteville Police)

Last Thursday, David Temple, 35, of Fayetteville, Ark. allegedly urinated in the elevator and shattered expensive pottery in the lobby of the unnamed Fayetteville hotel.

Extinguished Mind Fire

He told cops he used a fire extinguisher to “dispel the fire in his mind,” KARK, a local TV station, reported. He also admitted taking LSD that day, police said.

Damage to every part of the hotel, not including his hotel room, was estimated at $33,300, police told KARK. He was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication, the report adds.

David Temple in a mug shot, pictured above. He faces multiple charges in two recent incidents, including one at a casino parking lot. (Image: Rogers County Detention Center)

Following the fracas, Temple was transported to Washington County Detention Center. On Saturday, he was released from the jail, reported KOTV, an Oklahoma TV station. But hours later he got into further trouble.

Temple fired more than 30 rounds of ammunition with an AR-15 assault rifle in a parking lot at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa, Okla., police said. The shots hit a casino vehicle and sign, and other bullets wound up in a golf course. The vehicle was heavily damaged.

Police said he had suspected cocaine and hallucination-type drugs in his possession. It appeared he was under the influence at the time, police add.

No one was injured from the gunfire. Another rifle, two handguns, and ammunition were spotted in Temple’s vehicle and seized, police said.

Temple was arrested again. He was taken to the Rogers County Detention Center. Police discovered he was a felon.

Felon Faces Multiple Charges

He faces the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, malicious injury to property, reckless conduct with a firearm, pointing a firearm, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and transporting an open bottle or container of liquor, according to online jail records.

It appears he drove to the lot to charge his Tesla. There is a charging station there.

Temple never stopped at the gaming property building, casino spokesman Brandon Scott told KOTV, a local TV station. The casino is about 14 miles from Tulsa. It is a Cherokee Nation Entertainment property.

Last month, the same casino was the site of a man allegedly placing an improvised explosive device (IED) in a bag outside of the tribal gaming venue. Zachary Schmidt, 32, was arrested on possession of an explosives device charge. The case is pending in court.