Oklahoma’s Hard Rock Casino Lot Site of Gunfire by Heavily Armed Felon, Cops Reveal

Posted on: February 20, 2022, 08:39h.

Last updated on: February 20, 2022, 08:39h.

A “heavily armed” man was arrested Saturday at Oklahoma’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Catoosa after firing several shots in a parking lot, local police announced this weekend. He had in his possession an AR-15 rifle, three other firearms, and a “great deal of ammunition,” cops add.

David Temple in a mug shot, pictured above. He allegedly fired several shots at a lot in Oklahoma’s Hard Rock Casino. (Image: Rogers County Detention Center)

By the time he surrendered, bullets struck a casino van and a gaming property sign, KOTV, a local TV station reported. The van’s frame, seats, tires, and windshield were all damaged, the report adds. Shots were also fired at a local golf course. Still, no one was injured.

He was identified as David Temple, 35, of Arkansas, and police said he was a convicted felon, KOTV said. Authorities also allege he had alcohol, cash, and suspected illegal drugs in his possession.

Arrested on Eight Charges

He was arrested on the following charges: felon in possession of a firearm, malicious injury to property, reckless conduct with a firearm, pointing a firearm, use of a vehicle in the discharge of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication, and transporting an open bottle or container of liquor, according to online jail records. He remained in Rogers County Detention Center late this weekend.

Temple initially showed up at the parking lot at about 9:30 am Saturday because it is the site of a charging station, police said. He needed to recharge his Tesla.

Upon [officers] arriving they had an armed confrontation with the suspect and thankfully he surrendered,” Catoosa Police Chief Ronnie Benight said in a Facebook post. “The suspect was in possession of cocaine and hallucination type drugs and seemed to be under the influence.”

Casino security officers initially secured the crime site and quickly contacted local cops, Benight said.

“I do not feel the casino was the suspects destination point for violence as the Tulsa Police were already looking for the suspect for shooting at vehicles on the interstate [highway],” Benight speculated. “I feel he only stopped for a charge.”

It appears Temple never stopped at the gaming property building, casino spokesman Brandon Scott told KOTV following the incident. The casino is about 14 miles from Tulsa. It is a Cherokee Nation Entertainment property.

I’m just happy the security team did their job, no one was injured, no one was threatened. Like I said, it went as well as a situation like that could go as far as patron safety and our security team,” Scott added to the TV station.

Prior Crime

Last month, the same casino was the site of a man allegedly placing an improvised explosive device (IED) in a bag outside of the tribal gaming venue. Zachary Schmidt, 32, was arrested on a possession of explosives device charge. The case is still pending in court.