Oklahoma Casino Dispute Escalates Into Homicide, Second Victim Shot

Posted on: July 10, 2022, 09:52h.

Last updated on: July 10, 2022, 09:52h.

A woman remained in jail this weekend after she was charged with murder in an incident that began at a Tulsa, Okla. gaming property on Saturday night. The suspect allegedly shot another woman following a dispute in the Osage Casino parking lot.

A Tulsa, Okla. police cruiser, pictured above. The department arrested a woman this weekend on a murder charge following a dispute at a casino parking lot. (Image: KJRH)

After the argument, one or more suspects followed the would-be victim as she was driven away from the lot. They soon caught up with her in Tulsa and allegedly shot at the car in which she was a passenger.

The victim suffered several chest wounds. The driver of the car was also wounded.

The victim, who later was identified as Tabitha Sinclair, 49, was transported to Hillcrest Hospital. She later passed away at the hospital. The current condition and name of the driver were not immediately known.

The suspect, who was later identified as Jacqueline Mills, is believed to be 32, according to KJRH, a Tulsa TV station. Police located her in Tulsa.

She was apprehended by homicide detectives. Later, she was charged with first-degree murder, KJRH reported.

Details on the incident were not immediately available from Tulsa police. It is unclear what led to the argument.

Initial reports said the dispute started at the Osage Casino-Tulsa. It is one of seven casinos operated by the Osage Nation in Oklahoma.

Prior Shooting

Earlier, in March, a 35-year-old Oklahoma man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for allegedly shooting at tribal police officers. The incident took place last year at Lawton, Okla.’s Comanche Nation Casino.

Michael Hans Oloa, of Lawton, was given a 188-month sentence in Oklahoma federal court by US District Court Judge Scott Palk. Following Oloa’s release from prison, he will be placed under supervised release for three years, the judge ordered.

Oloa previously was indicted on two charges: assaulting two federal officers and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Last August, he entered guilty pleas on both charges, according to a statement from Oklahoma US Attorney Robert J. Troester.

The May 25, 2021 incident began after two Comanche Nation Police Department officers responded to the tribal casino. They encountered Oloa. He ran away from them, and then discharged a firearm in the direction of the officers while in a parking lot, Troester said.

Nationally, violence at or near casinos often begins with arguments among visitors. For instance, last month’s fatal shooting at downtown Las Vegas’ Fremont Street Experience began as a dispute. It soon escalated into a shooting which left one man dead and a bystander injured in the casino and entertainment district.

Casino Expansion

In connection with the Oklahoma-based Osage Nation, last October the tribe announced it may build a casino resort in Missouri. The tribe will commit about $60 million toward the project.

As proposed, it would feature a “new entertainment district” that would include a hotel complex, restaurants, and “entertainment and more,” according to a tribal statement. The tribe said the proposed casino would be somewhere in Miller County.