Ohio Man Allegedly Drives 110 MPH To Get To Casino in Car With Marijuana Odor

Posted on: June 18, 2021, 04:05h.

Last updated on: June 18, 2021, 04:05h.

A man was traveling at least 110 miles per hour on an Ohio highway on his way to a casino last month, according to a police report released this week.

Ohio State Highway Patrol sedan shown here. Ohio police were able to stop a car traveling 110 mph on a highway. The car smelled of marijuana and the driver allegedly failed a field sobriety test. He was on his way to a casino. (Image: WTOV)

The car allegedly reeked of marijuana and the driver claimed his girlfriend was elsewhere giving birth to his child at the time.

Police said the man was driving a Mercedes 300 on I-77 southbound in Breckville. The city is about 16 miles south of Cleveland.

At first, it appeared he did not want to pull over as police followed in a cruiser. Eventually, he stopped, police said.

For the May 14 incident, police charged him with driving under the influence. The officer smelled marijuana in the car.

The driver confessed he had been smoking earlier that day, according to Cleveland.com, an online news site in Ohio.

Fails Sobriety Test, Police Reveal

Police gave him a field sobriety test. He was swaying at the time, Cleveland.com said.

The driver allegedly failed the test. Police claim he made an improper turn, stepped off the line, and took the wrong number of steps, Cleveland.com reported.

Such field tests can be presented in court proceedings. They can show the police had probable cause for a suspect’s arrest.

The driver was also charged with speeding, as well as wanton disregard of public safety, the report said. Depending on the model he was driving, that Mercedes has a maximum speed of between 130 and 180 mph, according to online information.

It takes the car about 6.1 seconds to travel from 0 to 60 mph. The speed limit on I-77 is no more than 70 mph. It lowers to 55 mph near toll plazas.

Local press reports did not identify the driver. They did say he lives in Massillon, Ohio.

In the car was a friend from Canton. No indication if the friend was male or female.

Girlfriend in Labor?

The driver’s girlfriend reportedly was in labor at the time of the arrest, according to what the driver told police. No word on the gender of the baby if one was born.

WKFR, a Michigan radio station, said it was unclear from the police report if the driver’s girlfriend was in fact giving birth or the story was fabricated.

Police did not identify the gaming property which he was driving to at the time of his arrest.