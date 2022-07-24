Ohio Bars Start to Submit Applications to Host Sports Betting Kiosks

Posted on: July 24, 2022, 09:31h.

Last updated on: July 25, 2022, 01:29h.

The second phase of Ohio’s sports betting license application process is underway. It’s now time for the state’s bars to begin submitting their applications to have kiosks installed in their locations.

The skyline of Downtown Cincinnati, the third-largest city in Ohio. This past week, Ohio Lottery retailers with certain alcohol licenses were able to start applying to host sports betting kiosks. Through Saturday, the state’s e-licensing portal shows that 125 have applied. There is no formal deadline to apply, but entities that wish to start taking bets on Jan. 1 must apply by Aug. 16. (Image: Adobe Stock Photos)

Through Saturday, 125 eligible locations have submitted their paperwork, according to a search of records from the Ohio e-licensing portal.

Under the sports betting law the Ohio Legislature passed last December, certain alcohol and liquor license permit holders that are also Ohio Lottery vendors are eligible to partner with kiosk operators to offer sports betting at their establishments. These are considered Type C licenses under the sports betting law.

Unlike Type A (online sports betting) and Type B (retail sportsbooks), Type C operators will be limited on the types of bets available and the amount of money someone can wager per week.

The 125 applicants are the first wave of what’s expected to be several hundred or more entities that will apply to host kiosks. The application window, which started on July 15, closes on Aug. 16 for hosts that wish to be approved to open for Ohio’s Jan. 1 universal start date for sports betting.

The state will continue to accept license applications after Aug. 16. But it will not guarantee those establishments will be able to start on New Year’s Day.

More Than 1,000 Pre-Qualified

The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) is responsible for licensing entities that offer or host sports betting. The Ohio Lottery is working to pre-qualify its license holders that can also host sports betting kiosks.

Through Friday, the lottery has pre-qualified 1,009 of its vendors for sports betting. While the lottery’s recommendation is an eligibility requirement for licensure, it does not guarantee the OCCC will sign off on the application.

Approved Type C hosts can choose from a list of proprietors – or kiosk operators – approved by the commission.

Seven entities have applied to supply sports betting kiosks for eligible lottery retailers. They are Elys Gameboard Technologies, Green Bear Gaming Development, Intralot, Skybox Sports Network, Iron Gate Gaming, J&J Ventures Gaming of Ohio, and Gold Rush Amusements. All of those companies applied by the July 15 deadline, meaning that if they’re approved, they will be able to start taking bets on Jan. 1.

BetRivers Submits Online Application

While lottery retailers can also apply now, so too can online sports betting operators seeking to be the second mobile management services provider (MMSP) for a proprietor.

Last Tuesday, Rush Street Interactive, which operates as BetRivers, applied to be the second MMSP for Hollywood Casino Columbus.

A second partner comes with some expense, both for the proprietor and the MMSP, according to information from the OCCC. While a casino will pay $1,5 million to partner with one online sports betting provider, it must pay $5 million to partner with two, if all are approved. Also, while the first MMSP will pay $1.5 million for a license, the second will pay $5 million for a license.

While Ohio’s professional sports teams and state-licensed casinos and racinos are given preference to serve as proprietors for online sports betting apps and retail sportsbooks, other entities can apply. Already, we’ve seen the SPIRE Institute in Geneva and the HOF Village in Canton apply for both online and retail licenses.

In addition, Ravencrest Partners in Cuyahoga County, sports bar Harry Buffalo in Cleveland, Phantom Fireworks in Youngstown, and Lori’s Roadhouse in West Chester have also applied to host a brick-and-mortar sportsbook.

The full list of current Ohio sports betting applicants can be found here.